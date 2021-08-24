New construction to bring Chili's, Popeyes to Tanglewood Mall

The construction of additional outparcel buildings will bring two new restaurants to Tanglewood Mall: Chili's Grill & Bar and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The new dining options were announced Tuesday in a joint news release from Blackwater Resources, the Alabama-based owner of the mall, and Roanoke County.

Chili's and Popeyes will be housed in new facilities along Electric Road, near Staples and T.J. Maxx, according to the news release.

Jill Loope, Roanoke County's director of economic development, said Tuesday that plans for the projects still need to be submitted to the county for review, but construction could begin as soon as the end of the year.

Chili's is new to the Roanoke market. Residents have consistently voiced their desire for the casual dining option, which counts baby back ribs and fajitas among its most popular dishes, to come to the region.

"They’re obviously excited about coming to the Roanoke market," Loope said of Chili's. "We’re equally excited about them coming to the Roanoke market and I know there’s a lot of community interest, a lot of citizen interest in Chili’s."