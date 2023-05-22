Five places in Roanoke’s Black history, which for years have remained in plain sight but overlooked by many, are being seen in a new light.

A film that has been in the works for the past year year, “Hidden in Plain Site, Roanoke,” was shown Sunday night for the first time to a crowd of about 100 at the Dumas Center in the Gainsboro community.

The goal is to bring more awareness to injustices endured by the city’s African-American residents: graves in a Black cemetery unearthed to make room for Interstate 581, hundreds of homes in Gainsboro demolished for the building of the Roanoke Civic Center, a hospital for Blacks who were not allowed into the city’s segregated medical centers, and more.

Also featured is Henrietta Lacks, a Roanoke native who unknowingly contributed to groundbreaking medical research.

Dontrese Brown, co-founder of a similar project in Richmond who worked on the documentary, said it brings to the forefront “sites that people walk by every day in your city without knowing the historical context from a Black American standpoint.”

Brown was approached last year by Trish White-Boyd, a member of the Roanoke City Council who was searching with other community members for ways to tell the story of the city’s Black history. White-Boyd had seen on Facebook a “Hidden in Plain Site, Richmond” film by Brown’s group, and wanted to replicate it in Roanoke.

The informal group began a fund-raising campaign for the film, which coincided with an effort to erect a statue of Lacks in downtown Roanoke. More than $183,000 was contributed by individuals, organizations and businesses for the two projects.

The documentary consists of six segments devoted to the following:

Old Lick Cemetery, an African-American graveyard that stood in the way of plans to build Interstate 581. In 1961, the remains of more than 600 people were unearthed and moved six miles to a mass grave in the Coyner Springs cemetery in Roanoke County.

Henry Street, a once-thriving Black commercial and cultural hub just across the railroad tracks from downtown Roanoke.

Burrell Memorial Hospital, which for 50 years served Blacks who were excluded from the city’s segregated hospital. Opened in the home of a local physician in Gainsboro, the hospital later moved to McDowell Avenue before closing in 1978.

Dreamland, a recreation center and dance hall that was adjacent to Washington Park. What was once a swimming pool popular among the Black residents, who paid 25 cents for a visit, now lies beneath the pavement of a widened Orange Avenue.

Gainsboro at the Berglund Center, which the civic center was later named. Well-kept homes of Blacks were demolished in the 1950s and 1960s in the name of “urban renewal” so that the city could have a place to host concerts, sporting events and other attractions.

And Lacks, a Black woman who was born in Roanoke and later moved to Maryland, where in 1951 she went to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of cervical cancer. Tissue taken from her tumor – without her knowledge or consent – became the first human cells to be cloned. The availability of the cells became a cornerstone of modern medicine, enabling groundbreaking research and innovations.

Following Sunday’s debut, the film will be shown again at the Grandin Theatre Aug. 16 and the Jefferson Center Sept 28.

“We just want to educate the people,” White-Boyd said of the effort. “Some people who have lived here all their lives have no idea of the history of Roanoke.”

Others know the history all too well, having lived through those days, but may not have seen it property recognized.

“I just think that it’s going to help the community heal,” White-Boyd said.