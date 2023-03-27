The organizers of FloydFest have built roads and bridges for the music festival’s new site without the required permits, which an environmental group says could endanger a federally protected turtle and butterfly.

In a warning letter to Hill Holler LLC dated March 6, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality wrote that its inspections showed work was proceeding without a state-approved storm water management plan.

The letter — obtained by a citizens group through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and shared with The Roanoke Times — warns that continued violations could result in fines and a stop work order.

Construction has “bulldozed the habitats” of the threatened bog turtle and the endangered Mitchell’s satyr butterfly, according to Will Harlan, a biologist with the Center for Biological Diversity. Harlan has been working with concerned residents of the Check area, where up to 14,000 festival goers are expected to converge in July over five days.

Officials with Hill Holler, an organizational entity of FloydFest, and DEQ could not be reached for comment Monday.

Two DEQ inspections, on Jan. 23 and March 1, found that construction of roads and three bridges that cross Meadow Run and its tributary had commenced without the required permits that govern erosion and sedimentation, according to the warning letter.

Several times over the past six months, DEQ requested additional information to ensure Hill Holler’s plans were adequate. “The storm water management plan submitted for the site is not approved,” the March 6 warning letter stated.

In a March 13 response — also obtained through an open records request — the Roanoke law firm of Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black said on Hill Holler’s behalf that the work had been approved by an erosion and sediment control permit issued by Floyd County.

“It is Hill Holler’s understanding that Floyd County relied in part on communications from DEQ in providing the approval,” the letter from attorney Daniel Summerlin stated.

However, Hill Holler does not intend to do any more work until it obtains DEQ approval, Summerlin wrote at the time.

Last October, the Center for Biological Diversity expressed concerns in a letter to DEQ and other agencies that preparation of the 210-acre site could pose risks for the bog turtle, the satyr butterfly and the wetland ecosystem they occupy.

“The bog turtle is North America’s smallest and rarest turtle species — and its most imperiled,” Harlan wrote.

“Draining, ditching, damming and development threaten most of the bog turtle’s remaining wetland habitats,” the letter stated. “The bog turtle and their unique wetland habitat in Floyd County are especially significant and warrant the highest level of protection offered by federal and state managing agencies.”

Likewise, the Mitchell’s satyr butterfly is threatened, Harlan wrote. Floyd County is the only place in Virginia where the chocolate-brown, medium sized butterfly has been spotted.

The letter to DEQ, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources — and a similar one to Hill Holler — received no response, which Harlan said is “deeply disturbing.”

A group of residents in the Check area have spoken out in the past about the noise, traffic and security impacts of having a crowd close to the size of Floyd County’s population converge on the site.

But environmental concerns — especially for species that are listed as threatened or endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and protected by law — could emerge as the most serious.

“I’m just scared that by July, there won’t be anything left on that property,” said Dan Vest, who lives nearby. “It’s going to be bog turtle genocide over there.”

FloydFest, located since its beginning in 2002 off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County, announced last year that it was moving to a new site in Check, just off U.S. 221 between Floyd and Roanoke.

In an Oct. 6 letter to John McBroom, chief executive officer of Hill Holler, Harlan wrote that over the years, FloydFest has focused on sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint.

“The Center for Biological Diversity hopes that you will also consider being a leader and champion for the rare and endangered species and their habitat at your new FloydFest venue,” his letter stated.

Harlan said he is a fan of FloydFest, having attended it many times, and does not want to see it canceled.

“I want it to continue to be the amazing festival that it is,” Harlan said Monday. “But I also want to feel good about going there … I think people who come to FloydFest want to feel good about what they do. They don’t want to think their parking space is wiping out the habitat of an endangered species.”