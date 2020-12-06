New Friends of the Huckleberry president looks to fill 'big shoes'

BLACKSBURG — Beth Lohman might be new to the organization that has during the past few decades spearheaded much of the work on the popular Huckleberry Trail.

But she is by no means a novice when it comes to dealing with recreational amenities, particularly the outdoor ones.

Lohman has spent more than a decade on Blacksburg’s Greenway/Bikeway/Sidewalk/Corridor Committee. The group specifically deals with issues related to the town’s outdoor pathways and a prominent topic has been the Huckleberry.

“The Huckleberry Trail is certainly one of the most important corridors we have in the community,” Lohman said about the now more than 11-mile path.

Lohman is now the president of the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail, a nonprofit that raises funds for the path and the project’s primary advocator.

Lohman, 52, began gradually transitioning into the role after Blacksburg developer Bill Ellenbogen announced in September his plans to retire as the organization’s longtime president. Ellenbogen will remain on the organization’s board for the time being.

Ellenbogen had been president of the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail since its inception. The organization is rooted to a committee that was formed in 1991.