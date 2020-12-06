New Friends of the Huckleberry president looks to fill 'big shoes'

BLACKSBURG — Beth Lohman might be new to the organization that has during the past few decades spearheaded much of the work on the popular Huckleberry Trail.
But she is by no means a novice when it comes to dealing with recreational amenities, particularly the outdoor ones.
Lohman has spent more than a decade on Blacksburg’s Greenway/Bikeway/Sidewalk/Corridor Committee. The group specifically deals with issues related to the town’s outdoor pathways and a prominent topic has been the Huckleberry.
“The Huckleberry Trail is certainly one of the most important corridors we have in the community,” Lohman said about the now more than 11-mile path.
Lohman is now the president of the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail, a nonprofit that raises funds for the path and the project’s primary advocator.
Lohman, 52, began gradually transitioning into the role after Blacksburg developer Bill Ellenbogen announced in September his plans to retire as the organization’s longtime president. Ellenbogen will remain on the organization’s board for the time being.
Ellenbogen had been president of the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail since its inception. The organization is rooted to a committee that was formed in 1991.
The Huckleberry, which started in the 1970s as a roughly mile-long path, has since the 1990s seen significant expansion and now connects Christiansburg to the gateway of the Jefferson National Forest in Blacksburg. It is a regional draw.
The latest piece of the trail was completed last year when a half-mile of path between Glade and Prices Fork roads was finished.
In Christiansburg, the Huckleberry runs past Uptown Christiansburg — formerly the New River Valley Mall — and was recently extended to the high school near the town’s recreation center off of North Franklin and Cambria streets.
Lohman, an emergency planner for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said she’s excited about her new volunteer role.
“I used to run on the trail. I ride my bike on the trail. I walk my dog on the trail. I absolutely love the trail,” she said. “Honestly, there’s some really big shoes to fill … It’s a really big set of shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
One of the more immediate improvements that Lohman said she plans to push for is the addition of more way-finding signage on the trail. She said the increased signage would, obviously, help runners and bikers get a stronger sense of where they’re at, but would also point to specific spots to which the trail can connect.
“Ultimately, we see the trail as a way for the public to explore the community,” she said.
Lohman said the Huckleberry is a “backbone” to nearly 54 miles of other paved and natural trails in the area.
Another addition that the organization is currently pursuing is the addition of a pedestrian bridge over Prices Fork to significantly improve safety in that area.
Ellenbogen said the organization currently has a little over $100,000 in savings that it plans to use as matching funds on the bridge. He said much more funding is still needed on the bridge, which he estimates will cost more than $1.5 million.
