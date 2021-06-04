New Goodwill CEO planning for future social impact

To that end, the local Goodwill organization - which employs close to 1,000 - runs a host of programs for youth, adults, seniors and people with disabilities, barriers and disadvantages, helping equip them with job skills and experience to improve employment opportunities. Last year, Goodwill of the Valleys helped 60,000 people in its 35-county, 14-city service area.

“Most people know about our stores, pretty much everybody does, but they don't understand that the store is the fuel that allows us to impact the community,” Vincent said. “Without those stores, we cannot do any of the programs that we do in our respective communities."

Goodwill’s numerous programs include youth camps and mentoring, paid job training for adults older than 55 looking to resume their involvement in the workforce, as well as job placement services for people reentering society from incarceration.

"We rely so heavily on our donors and our shoppers,” Vincent said. “The more donors we can get and the more shoppers, the more work we can do."

As the nonprofit paces through the process of crafting a new five-year strategic plan, Vincent said he and the organization are open to community input from the greater public on what matters need attention.