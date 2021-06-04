New Goodwill CEO planning for future social impact

Assuming leadership as president and CEO for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is Richmond Vincent, who moved with his wife to Roanoke from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi in March and has since oriented himself to the nonprofit’s 35-county service area across Central and Southwest Virginia.
Vincent succeeds Bruce Phipps, who retired this year after 48 years with the organization.
“I am so honored at the opportunity. Goodwill of the Valleys is considered one of the top in the country out of 157 Goodwills, both from an operational standpoint and also a social impact perspective,” Vincent said. “My goal is to intensify that, in terms of increasing our social impact, our operational impact.”
Vincent, a Minneapolis native, graduated from Arizona State University and worked two decades in the private sector before starting with Goodwill of Central Arizona. He also served in the same top leadership role at Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi.
“A third and hopefully final location,” Vincent said. “My love for Goodwill is the business component providing that competitive side and striving for goals, but then doing it for a social reason.”
That combination of business and social impact is what drew Vincent to Goodwill more than a decade ago, he said.
“The vision for Goodwill… nationally is really about eliminating poverty,” Vincent said. “It’s just an amazing mission.”
To that end, the local Goodwill organization - which employs close to 1,000 - runs a host of programs for youth, adults, seniors and people with disabilities, barriers and disadvantages, helping equip them with job skills and experience to improve employment opportunities. Last year, Goodwill of the Valleys helped 60,000 people in its 35-county, 14-city service area.
“Most people know about our stores, pretty much everybody does, but they don't understand that the store is the fuel that allows us to impact the community,” Vincent said. “Without those stores, we cannot do any of the programs that we do in our respective communities."
Goodwill’s numerous programs include youth camps and mentoring, paid job training for adults older than 55 looking to resume their involvement in the workforce, as well as job placement services for people reentering society from incarceration.
"We rely so heavily on our donors and our shoppers,” Vincent said. “The more donors we can get and the more shoppers, the more work we can do."
As the nonprofit paces through the process of crafting a new five-year strategic plan, Vincent said he and the organization are open to community input from the greater public on what matters need attention.
“A place that we can really add some significant value going forward is supporting the youth, and getting a little bit more focus there,” he said as an example. “If we can win this battle as a youth, it's going to relieve a lot of that triage we’ll need as an adult.”
The local Goodwill chapter continues to plan how it will most effectively use a $10 million donation bestowed late last year. That funding is a significant consideration during the strategic planning process, and will only be spent on transformational programs, rather than regular operational expenses, Vincent said.
“My goal is to also challenge the community — some of our business partners — to leverage some of their foundational dollars to maximize that $10 million,” Vincent said. “How can we take that to make it into a $100 million impact in this community?”
Vincent is himself a Goodwill donor and shopper. He said his best shopping finds are golf clubs.