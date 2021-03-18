New judgeship to be filled on Western Virginia's all-white federal bench

“It’s pretty unusual,” said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond’s law school who closely follows the appointment process. Of the 94 court districts nationally, “there are some, but not very many, that have never had a person of color,” he said.

The deadline for applications to Warner and Kaine was March 8. Although a complete list of names was not available, two Black women in the federal public defender’s office in Roanoke are among the field of candidates.

Both Juval Scott, who heads the office, and assistant federal public defender Christine Lee confirmed Thursday that they have submitted applications. They declined to comment further.

In her letter, Remus wrote that Biden is interested in appointing judges who have been “historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life.”

She asked for three recommendations for each open judgeship.