New law reforms early sentence credit program in Virginia

Jade Clark has been in and out of jail a few times for theft in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but this go-round has been the most challenging. So he’s determined to make this the last time he’s behind bars.

After being sentenced to several years in prison for shoplifting, Clark has participated in numerous classes intended to get him to change his behavior and improve as a person. He’s been reading self-help and financial literacy books. He’s figuring out how he can attend community college once he’s released.

“I have made all the changes within myself to be a better person and abstain from breaking the law upon my release,” Clark wrote in a message from the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where he’s currently being held. “I’m ready for my reintegration back into society.”

Clark estimates he’ll be released before a new law goes into effect next year that would expand the earned sentence credits program so people who are locked up can shave off some of their time if they participate in programs and maintain a clean disciplinary record. He said earned sentence credits are an important part of the correctional system if Virginia wants to incentivize people to improve themselves and return to society as better people.