New library e-branch opens in South Roanoke

The project cost about $325,000 and is part of an overall library improvement plan that included major renovations of the Roanoke Main Library and neighborhood branches on Williamson Road and in Raleigh Court.

The city also has e-branches in Garden City and inside Valley View Mall, but neither is a stand-alone structure like the one on Crystal Spring.

Two years ago, the city’s preferred location for the e-branch was in a grassy area locals call “firehouse green” because of its proximity to Fire Station No. 8. The narrow, park-like space is part of a skinny green triangle that stretches for a couple of blocks. Many residents objected to the e-branch and accompanying pavilion being placed in an area that they considered neighborhood public space.

But Umberger listened to residents and worked with the Neighbors in South Roanoke organization. She and city staffers looked at 14 different places in South Roanoke before settling on a spot just across 23rd Street from the original proposed location.

“Our heart was always to be in the neighborhood center,” Umberger said of the location, which is near houses and several restaurants along Crystal Spring.