New Lyric look
New Lyric look

A new digital and programmable Lyric Theatre marquee will enable its staff to promote events more effectively, according to a press release from the Lyric Council Inc. Replacement of the original decorative window grilles above the marquee are also planned. The previous hanging letter sign was antiquated, and the metal trim was badly rusted, according to a Lyric news release. The display board required manual updating several times a week by hanging individual letters with a 12-foot-long letter-grabbing pole. There was often insufficient space for a complete listing of all the events scheduled at the theater and late-night revelers often took sport at knocking down the letters, according to the release.

Tags

