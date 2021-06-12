New management sees bright future for Rocky Mount's Harvester center

His squad includes another newcomer, Jill Murphy, assistant director of operations, who previously booked events at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C.; and box office manager Rex Norris, the only employee carried over from before the pandemic shutdown.

Norris has been with the Harvester since it opened. “I can’t say enough about the appreciation I have for him still being here because of the wealth of knowledge he has,” Davidson said.

Phasing out the long linesThroughout the past week, the Harvester has rolled out announcements of live concerts, including the first show Davidson has booked, by Grammy Award-winning mandolin virtuoso and singer Chris Thile.

Friday, when tickets to Thile’s Nov. 23 concert went on sale, the Harvester further unveiled changes to ticketing — allowing concertgoers to reserve specific seats, instead of selling them general admission.

The idea is that it gives visitors more time and reason to browse the town’s offerings, rather than queuing up to hurry inside when the doors open. “As opposed to having a line for an hour or two out front so on a sold out show, or any show for that matter, people get their best seat, they already know they’ve gotten the seat that they want,” Davidson said.