New maps, additional mile markers latest steps for Huckleberry Trail

The approximately 5-mile North section runs from a roundabout west of the U.S. 460 bypass—near the Southgate interchange in Blacksburg—to the town’s Heritage Park. The South section starts at the intersection of Cambria Street and Providence Boulevard—just down the road from the Christiansburg Recreation Center—and is approximately 1.4 miles.

A recent announcement covering the addition of the mile markers says the fixtures have new logos for the North and South segments to let users know which portion of the Huckleberry they’re on.

The new maps show the entire Huckleberry as well as the many trails and amenities that connect to it, including the Gateway Trail, Mountain Bike Skills Park, Poverty Creek Trail System, Pandapas Pond and neighborhood trails.

The Huckleberry and the trails connected to it form a network that exceeds 60 miles, Lohman said. The new map is the first that really showcases that network, she said.

Another part of the maps Lohman noted: They are printed on high quality material that is waterproof and tear resistant. Friends of the Huckleberry reached out to professional cartographers at Pisgah Map Co. for the production of the new map.

A total of 1,500 copies of the map were printed, Lohman said. Costing $10 each, they are available at Bike Barn, Blacksburg Books, East Coasters—both locations in Blacksburg and Roanoke—Rising Silo Brewery and RunAbout Sports. A GPS-enabled electronic version of the map is slated to be available later this fall on a smartphone app, a development Friends of the Huckleberry said it will provide updates on via its website and social media.

