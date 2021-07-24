New memorial at FloydFest allows patrons to celebrate loved ones

From a short distance, a new installation at FloydFest looks simply decorative. Move closer, though, and the guitar surrounded by plants and rocks reveals its purpose.

Rocks and metal tags lying around the guitar have names written on them, sometimes with notes of love and grief included. Photos of people, sometimes with the date they died, are visible on it, and elsewhere in its little garden. Suitable words, from an Avett Brothers song, "Through My Prayers," are etched on the instrument:

"My dream of all dreams and my hope of all hopes / Is only to tell you and make sure you know / How much I love you and how much I always did."

On Saturday afternoon, Alyssa Christian of Virginia Beach wrote the names of her two lost loves: Dave and Pat. The first one had been her fiancé for nine days when he was killed in a work accident, three days before Christmas 2009, she said. Pat, her boyfriend, died almost 10 years later, in a car crash on his way to work.

"They are my greatest losses," she said. "I'm actually a little upset, because the pen didn't write too well. But it was just for me, anyway."