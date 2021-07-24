New memorial at FloydFest allows patrons to celebrate loved ones

From a short distance, a new installation at FloydFest looks simply decorative. Move closer, though, and the guitar surrounded by plants and rocks reveals its purpose.
Rocks and metal tags lying around the guitar have names written on them, sometimes with notes of love and grief included. Photos of people, sometimes with the date they died, are visible on it, and elsewhere in its little garden. Suitable words, from an Avett Brothers song, "Through My Prayers," are etched on the instrument:
"My dream of all dreams and my hope of all hopes / Is only to tell you and make sure you know / How much I love you and how much I always did."
On Saturday afternoon, Alyssa Christian of Virginia Beach wrote the names of her two lost loves: Dave and Pat. The first one had been her fiancé for nine days when he was killed in a work accident, three days before Christmas 2009, she said. Pat, her boyfriend, died almost 10 years later, in a car crash on his way to work.
"They are my greatest losses," she said. "I'm actually a little upset, because the pen didn't write too well. But it was just for me, anyway."
It was Christian's first FloydFest, and the men whose names she wrote had never been. Elsewhere around the little garden are dozens of other names, many of whom were fixtures at the annual five-day festival off the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Patrick County.
A sign gives directions about how to use the memorial:
"Missing a lost loved one at FloydFest this year? Leave their name or a note in this memorial garden in their honor. … Trust they are here with us in spirit."
The idea grew from a patron's suggestion on the Facebook page FloydFest Family. Ashley Honberrier and Aaron Burleson of Salisbury, North Carolina, volunteered to build the installation out of repurposed and recycled wood, wire and other materials, under the auspices of their nonprofit, Happy Roots. That organization works with senior citizen groups and elementary schools on projects including community gardens and recycling projects.
Honberrier said they chose The Avett Brothers' lyric in part because the band is the festival headliner.
"They also have good songs about grief and mourning," Honberrier said.
As a rain fell for a short time early Saturday afternoon, a group of people sat around the monument. Trees blocked the rain there as Katie Hogg of Richmond sat alone and contemplating.
Hogg said she had passed by the memorial several times, while walking with friends. She was intrigued.
"I wanted to come by myself and honor it," said Hogg, who was attending her first FloydFest. "I believe it’s beautiful to honor the dead. I’ve never seen anything like this at a festival before. So it’s cool to sit with the spirits a little bit."