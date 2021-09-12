New owners bring back historic Christiansburg inn

The Magenheimers have a long history in Montgomery County. Not only is Shannon from here originally, together the couple founded New River Coffee Company in 2002, which had locations in the mall and what is today LewisGale Montgomery Hospital.

They sold that business — which continues to operate in the Uptown Mall — when Shannon got offered a job at a resort in Washington state. Jason eventually took a position at a high-end boutique hotel in downtown Bend, Oregon, where he worked for a dozen years in luxury hospitality.

They’ve brought their extensive hospitality experience to The Oaks, where Jason has instituted a “soap menu” for guests featuring artisan products imported from Oregon.

A pillow menu is also in the works, so guests can choose what will give them the best night’s sleep, he said. And The Oaks has its own custom bathrobes made for plush comfort.

Jason can still pull an excellent espresso shot, too — a service he provides for guests. The Oaks serves a “cafe menu” breakfast with baked goods and gourmet coffee roasted by Brugh Coffee in Christiansburg, all made fresh on the premises and delivered to the rooms.

The idea is to work with as many local businesses as possible, Jason said. And to build relationships with the guests.