New owners plan update of venerable Roanoke apartment complex

New owners have acquired one of Roanoke's original planned resident complexes and announced plans for a comprehensive makeover.

Gardens at Grandin LLC said it purchased the 100-unit English Garden apartment complex — composed of 17 buildings on about 4 acres in the city's Virginia Heights neighborhood — with the intent of updating the post-World War II-era structures while respecting their historic character.

Photo slider: Drag the arrows in the interactive image above to see the juxtaposition of the English Gardens apartments in 1952 and in 2022.

City real estate filings show that Keystone Management LLC sold the property to Gardens at Grandin LLC for $3.53 million on Feb. 28.

The new ownership group, headquartered in Salem, went public this week with a comprehensive renovation plan that includes replacement of major mechanical systems and utility lines, in addition to interior updates inside and outside of the apartment buildings.

Most of the property will undergo what's described as a "historical renovation" during the reconstruction.

Built in phases between 1947 and 1950, English Gardens echoed nationwide architectural trends for group housing that emphasized a suburban model, with off-street parking and green spaces, designed to answer growing demand from professionals and members of the working class.

Those were early baby boom years, when as robust post-war economy funded by the GI Bill brought population growth and young married couples to Roanoke. The men worked as salesmen, engineers, managers and clerks for employers such as the Norfolk & Western Railway, the Veterans Administration hospital and IBM.

E. Tucker Carlson, a Roanoke native and Richmond architect who earned an engineering degree from Virginia Military Institute, designed English Gardens with a look the complex retains more than 70 years later — separate three-story Colonial Revival brick buildings containing one and two-bedroom apartments with a single bathroom.

Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgage loans totaling nearly $670,000 helped finance the project with a goal of nationally creating affordable housing in a suburban setting.

Those suburbs were also expanding along what a the time was Virginia Avenue — now Memorial Avenue — toward the western boundaries of Roanoke with blocks of modest Cape Cod-style single family dwellings, containing similar floor plans that mirrored mass produced, post-war residential growth in many cities.

Yet this newer southwest Roanoke neighborhood was as strictly racially segregated as other whites-only parts of town during the latter-day social codes of the Jim Crow era.

The concept and design of English Gardens merits historic recognition, according to an application submitted late last year to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources seeking official status that would qualify the site for federal tax credits for the planned renovation.

The physical appearance of English Gardens and the neighborhood it occupies hasn't changed much, but the residential market has. Virginia Heights, a subset of the Greater Raleigh Court neighborhood, has been magnetized by the increasingly popular Grandin Village commercial area.

That's reflected by the Gardens at Grandin LLC's name. English Gardens is about a half-mile away, and people want to live within walking distance of Grandin Village's shops, restaurants, movie theater and schools.

Renovation of English Gardens will have its downside, also. Current apartment residents will be displaced by the extensive work involved. The new owners said they're trying to mitigate the impact of not having their leases — most of which are month-to-month — renewed and having to find new places to live.

Rent will be waived for April and financial incentives are available to those who vacate before the June 30, Gardens at Grandin LLC said.

Regardless, gentrification of the complex will reduce the availability of affordable housing to in the neighborhood. Additionally, English Gardens is located next to a Valley Metro bus stop.

Gardens at Grandin LLC estimated that renovations will be completed in late 2023.