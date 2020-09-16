New platform hopes to deliver help for Blacksburg restaurants

BLACKSBURG — Some restaurant employees wearing face masks on Wednesday patiently sat between folding tables and shelves under an overhang of Virginia Tech’s Derring Hall.

The outdoor spot is currently one of two pick-up locations on campus for anyone who uses the recently launched Blacksburg Delivers service to order meals from a growing roster of local restaurants.

“This allows you to order what you’re usually used to in town,” Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence said during an event formally announcing the initiative. “We identified a need, which is how we can provide additional food services in town.”

The new platform, which has been available for a little more than a week, fits into an overall effort to help town restaurants navigate the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative also aims to continue offering Tech student and employee dining options amid new health and safety guidelines that have somewhat restricted access to popular eateries.

“We’re so excited about this actually,” said Bill Chen, the owner of Asian fusion restaurant Marco & Luca. “For one, we think this can help us grab more business. The second thing is it makes the relationship between local restaurants and the Virginia Tech community tighter.”