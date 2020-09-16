New platform hopes to deliver help for Blacksburg restaurants

BLACKSBURG — Some restaurant employees wearing face masks on Wednesday patiently sat between folding tables and shelves under an overhang of Virginia Tech’s Derring Hall.
The outdoor spot is currently one of two pick-up locations on campus for anyone who uses the recently launched Blacksburg Delivers service to order meals from a growing roster of local restaurants.
“This allows you to order what you’re usually used to in town,” Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence said during an event formally announcing the initiative. “We identified a need, which is how we can provide additional food services in town.”
The new platform, which has been available for a little more than a week, fits into an overall effort to help town restaurants navigate the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative also aims to continue offering Tech student and employee dining options amid new health and safety guidelines that have somewhat restricted access to popular eateries.
“We’re so excited about this actually,” said Bill Chen, the owner of Asian fusion restaurant Marco & Luca. “For one, we think this can help us grab more business. The second thing is it makes the relationship between local restaurants and the Virginia Tech community tighter.”
So far, a total of 16 Blacksburg food establishments have signed up to take part in Blacksburg Delivers, and that means they are at least planning to deliver meals via the platform at some point in the near future.
Seven of the places are already taking orders, according to www.blacksburgdelivers.com. Including Marco & Luca, those include Avellinos, the Blacksburg Wine Lab, Cabo Fish Taco, Hethwood Market, Top of the Stairs/Bottom of the Stairs and Zeppoli’s.
The Blacksburg Partnership organization played a key role in reaching out to restaurants about participating, Lawrence said.
The town of Blacksburg plans to use some of the $4.8 million it received in CARES Act funding to help restaurants cover expenses tied to the new delivery service, Lawrence said. He and another town official who was at Wednesday’s event couldn’t immediately provide exact amounts.
The meal orders are placed on the Chow Now online site, which users are taken to when they click on the order buttons on the Blacksburg Delivers website. The orders, however, need to be placed 12 hours in advance, and the two pick-up times so far are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The other location for picking up ordered meals is at a tent set up just outside of Tech’s Litton-Reaves Hall.
The establishment of just two locations so far helps the restaurants logistically, Lawrence said.
“It’s efficient for them,” he said. “If they have 15 to 20 meals to make, they’re not going to five different locations on campus.”
While Blacksburg Delivers is geared toward students and university employees, other locals can use the platform — but they have to go to the campus to retrieve the meals.
One benefit the new system touts is the absence of delivery fees.
