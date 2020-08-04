New president and CEO announced at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth Village

Warm Hearth Village has hired a Dublin native as its new president and chief operating officer.
Brad Dalton will begin work at the 600-resident nonprofit continuing care community located just outside Blacksburg in Montgomery County on Sept. 21, said Ed Spencer, chairman of the board of directors.
The board announced the hire Tuesday.
Dalton is currently the regional vice president of operations for American Health Care/Heritage Hall in Roanoke, where he has worked in a number of roles since 2008, according to AHC’s website.
“I really am excited about the opportunity,” Dalton said. “It’s just a really special place that I think we grow and build on what has been there and look to grow into the future.”
The announcement came after a yearlong search that included extensive feedback from residents and staff, who watched video interviews with the candidates, Spencer said.
Dalton faced tough competition from a strong list of finalists, Spencer said.
“But he’s got just the right experience and superb people-oriented personality for the position. Plus he has the advantage of having grown up in this area and having known of warm hearth for a long time and really buying into the Kroontjes’ philosophy and mission.”
Warm Hearth was founded in 1974 by Wybe and Marietje Kroontje, Dutch immigrants who came to the U.S. after World War II. The pair wanted to reform elder care, moving from an institutional to a village model.
Dalton, 41, will replace Ferne Moschella, who has served in the role for 20 years. After a crossover period, Moschella will retire this fall, Spencer said.
“She’s just a first-class CEO,” he said. “She has long term vision – that was evident in our strategic planning process – but she also has great ability in managing the fine details. And she has great sensitivity to people. She’s loved by the residents and the staff.”
Under Moschella’s leadership, Warm Hearth has opened a number of facilities, including the Village Center, home to administrative offices, recreation and events spaces and a restaurant. The organization partnered with Carilion Clinic to open a family medicine office on campus.
Moschella also oversaw the development of WoodsEdge, a high end independent living neighborhood nearby the Village Center.
