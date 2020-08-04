New president and CEO announced at Blacksburg's Warm Hearth Village

Warm Hearth Village has hired a Dublin native as its new president and chief operating officer.

Brad Dalton will begin work at the 600-resident nonprofit continuing care community located just outside Blacksburg in Montgomery County on Sept. 21, said Ed Spencer, chairman of the board of directors.

The board announced the hire Tuesday.

Dalton is currently the regional vice president of operations for American Health Care/Heritage Hall in Roanoke, where he has worked in a number of roles since 2008, according to AHC’s website.

“I really am excited about the opportunity,” Dalton said. “It’s just a really special place that I think we grow and build on what has been there and look to grow into the future.”

The announcement came after a yearlong search that included extensive feedback from residents and staff, who watched video interviews with the candidates, Spencer said.

Dalton faced tough competition from a strong list of finalists, Spencer said.