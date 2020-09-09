New principal named for Roanoke's Lincoln Terrace Elementary

The Roanoke School Board on Tuesday appointed John Otey as principal of Lincoln Terrace Elementary School.
He replaces Stacie Wright, who accepted a position with Montgomery County Public Schools as administrator of equity and compliance.
Most recently assistant principal of Fairview Elementary, Otey has a background in athletics. He was athletic trainer and athletic director at William Fleming High School before leaving to become athletic director of Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County, according to previous reporting. He later served as a physical education teacher in Bedford County.
Otey holds degrees from Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State University.
"I'm eager to begin building relationships with all stakeholders there in the community, and I definitely look forward to guiding Lincoln Terrace and continuing its academic excellence," Otey said.
Statewide "VA TV Classroom" continues
The Virginia Department of Education's "VA TV Classroom," which began in April to provide on-air instruction for students, will continue this fall.
The teacher-led English and math instruction will air Mondays through Fridays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 23 on local public television stations, according to a news release. Students in the Roanoke Valley can tune into WBRA (Channel 15).
"Our broadcast and online digital streaming resources are a vital link to providing meaningful educational content to all of Southwest Virginia," said William Anderson, president and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS.
Kindergarten through third grade instruction will air from 11 a.m. to noon, and fourth through seventh grade instruction airs from noon to 1 p.m., according to the news release.
"'VA TV Classroom' fills a critical need and will be especially important for students in rural school divisions where many homes and communities don't have broadband," said state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
