New process to create renewable natural gas for the Roanoke Valley

A byproduct of the Roanoke Valley's wastewater will soon be put to use as a renewable form of natural gas, the first such endeavor of its kind in the state.

The project will entail the installation of a large piece of equipment at the Western Virginia Water Authority's treatment plant, which will convert biogas that comes from the processing of sewage into natural gas that will be purchased by Roanoke Gas Co. and then sold to its customers.

Roanoke Gas estimates that the new fuel supply will be enough to heat about 500 homes on a cold winter day.

"It is a momentous occasion," Paul Nester, president and CEO of Roanoke Gas, said Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for what was described as way to protect the environment and allow for the total recycling of waste collected by the water authority.

Estimated to cost about $16.5 million, the joint venture is expected to begin operation by next April.

Every day, the authority's Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant receives about 37 million gallons of sanitary sewer from all of the Roanoke Valley jurisdictions.

The wastewater goes through an extensive treatment process that makes it safe to release into the Roanoke River. The solids that are left behind are moved to giant underground tanks where they are partially consumed by bacteria — similar to what happens in a residential septic tank — before eventually being distributed as free fertilizer for farms.

It is the second phase of the system, involving solid waste, that lends itself to the production of renewable natural gas.

As bacteria breaks down the organic material in an anaerobic digestion process, a biogas is produced that consists of 63% methane and 37% carbon dioxide.

Under the plan announced Tuesday, that biogas will be pumped to a network of above-ground tanks, where an advanced membrane separation system will be used to refine it to pipeline-quality natural gas for distribution to the community.

In the past, the water authority had used some of the biogas — also known as digester gas — as a fuel source, but ended up burning much of the methane off in flares designed to prevent harmful emissions into the air.

“While this gas has been used as a fuel source at the facility over the years, this exciting next generation of resource recovery of digester gas will utilize a new approach to maximize the benefit to the broader community,” said Michael McEvoy, executive director of the Western Virginia Water Authority.

The authority will spend about $9.5 million to make improvements to its digester tanks, enabling them to be used in the natural gas conversion process.

Roanoke Gas will purchase and operate the conditioning system — at a cost of about $7 million — which will actually convert the biogas to natural gas and transport it at high pressure to an existing line about 1,500 feet away.

Any rate increase that might be required to fund the new fuel source would have to be approved by the State Corporation Commission. However, the cost is not expected to be high, given the relatively small amount of fuel Roanoke Gas plans to use from the operation.

The proposed conditioning system will have the ability to treat 550,000 cubic feet per day of biogas. By comparison, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, currently under construction, is expected to transport 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Although converting biogas to fuel has been done before in Virginia, mostly in dealing with methane produced by landfills and animal waste from farms, the project announced Tuesday is believed to be the first involving a wastewater treatment plant and a natural gas utility.

There are more than 16,000 wastewater treatment plants in the United States, which could potentially produce enough natural gas to meet 12% of national electricity demand, according to a study by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Research Foundation, and the Water Environment Federation.

However, the U.S. Energy Department says only about 1,300 of the plants currently have the equipment needed to use biogas on site.

Officials at the Western Virginia Water Authority began considering the project several years ago as part of a upgrade of its system, and reached out to Roanoke Gas because it already had a gas line in the vicinity of the treatment plant.

Roanoke Gas agreed to the joint venture, Nester said, "and what an incredible forward-thinking and progressive idea it is."

