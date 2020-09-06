New Pulaski County Middle School prepares for opening

DUBLIN — The county’s roughly $50 million new middle school will welcome students in a little more than two weeks.

The new Pulaski Middle School consolidates the county’s two former schools, Pulaski and Dublin, that are more than 70 years old and remained largely the same since being built.

While the school system has its first day of classes on Tuesday, students will not enter the middle school until Sept. 21, because construction was temporarily halted in mid-July due to a few construction workers testing positive for COVID-19. Those students be on an all virtual model until then, while the rest of the county is starting the year on a hybrid schedule.

The new building is 126,658 square feet and is constructed near Pulaski County High School on U.S. Route 11. It has more than 50 classrooms, two gyms, softball and baseball fields, two multipurpose fields and a fitness center.

The main gym seats 1,200 and will be used for a variety of sports, and band concerts when needed, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers, who gave a tour of the new building to some community members Friday morning.