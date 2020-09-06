New Pulaski County Middle School prepares for opening

DUBLIN — The county’s roughly $50 million new middle school will welcome students in a little more than two weeks.
The new Pulaski Middle School consolidates the county’s two former schools, Pulaski and Dublin, that are more than 70 years old and remained largely the same since being built.
While the school system has its first day of classes on Tuesday, students will not enter the middle school until Sept. 21, because construction was temporarily halted in mid-July due to a few construction workers testing positive for COVID-19. Those students be on an all virtual model until then, while the rest of the county is starting the year on a hybrid schedule.
The new building is 126,658 square feet and is constructed near Pulaski County High School on U.S. Route 11. It has more than 50 classrooms, two gyms, softball and baseball fields, two multipurpose fields and a fitness center.
The main gym seats 1,200 and will be used for a variety of sports, and band concerts when needed, according to Superintendent Kevin Siers, who gave a tour of the new building to some community members Friday morning.
The school’s new principal, Rebecah Smith, was hired in March after holding the same position at Pulaski Elementary School the past six years. She said she is thrilled with how the new school turned out.
“I don’t quite have words to describe it. It’s amazing,” she said, before stating that having air conditioning, open learning spaces and the school’s decor were among her favorite features.
The two former middle schools didn’t have central air, and students were often let out early in the warmer months due to the high temperatures. Also, the older schools often only had one electrical outlet in each of the classrooms, making it hard for teachers to incorporate technology into their curriculum, according to Siers.
The new school, too, features many open study areas and uses natural light to illuminate the building whenever possible. Each grade, 6th-8th, has it own specialized areas that also feature outdoor courtyards.
Nearly two-thirds of voters approved a 2017 referendum to fund the $47 million project.
Sixth-grade math teacher Penny Lane was setting up her classroom Friday and she talked about what an improvement the building was compared to Dublin, where she’d been teaching the past 20 years.
“I’m thrilled to be here. Everything is so fresh and new, and of course the air conditioning,” she said, smiling. “It’s going to be an adjustment getting used to using the new technology, but I’m excited for students to get here.”
