Justin Griffith stepped into his new job as Pulaski County’s commonwealth’s attorney Wednesday with a promise to support law enforcement.
“I can’t overstate how hard the police in Pulaski County work to do the right thing even when no one’s looking,” Griffith said.
An assistant commonwealth’s attorney for eight years under the county’s prior top prosecutor, Mike Fleenor, and a magistrate before that, Griffith, 36, described his role as seeing law enforcement’s work through to the end. He said he would match the efforts of officers who “fight every day” to make Pulaski County better.
Griffith’s move to the commonwealth’s attorney’s position came as Fleenor became a Circuit Court judge presiding over courts in Floyd and Montgomery counties. Fleenor replaced Marc Long, who was not reappointed by the Virginia General Assembly to a second eight-year term on the circuit bench.
Fleenor named Griffith as his successor until a special election is held, almost certainly in November, to see who will serve the remaining three years of Fleenor’s term.
On Wednesday, Pulaski County Voter Registrar Kathryn Webb said that the process of scheduling a special election could not begin until Fleenor stepped down. That process now is moving forward and an election would be scheduled soon with whatever candidates come forward, Webb said.
Griffith, who is not related to Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith, said he plans to run in the special election as a Democrat, as Fleenor did.
Griffith emphasized that running for office isn’t his top priority, following up an interview Tuesday with a text: “I plan to be a prosecutor, not a politician.”
A Christiansburg High School graduate, Griffith went to West Virginia’s Glenville State College on a football scholarship for an undergraduate degree in behavioral science, then went to Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.
He said that all along, he planned to return to the New River Valley. After law school, he took a job in Pulaski as a magistrate, issuing arrest and search warrants, making initial bail decisions and performing the other duties of the office. It was as a magistrate that he gained a greater appreciation for the work that law enforcement does and decided to become a prosecutor, Griffith said.
“Seeing it from the ground level is wild,” Griffith recalled.
It was also while he worked as a magistrate that Griffith met his wife Rebecca, then a Virginia Tech police officer.
After two years as a magistrate, Griffith joined Fleenor’s office as an assistant prosecutor. There are presently six full-time assistant commonwealth’s attorneys and one part-time in the Pulaski County office. Griffith said no staff changes are planned, other than to hire an additional assistant when the time is right.
In eight years as an assistant, Griffith said the case he considers the most challenging was the prosecution in 2015 of Ashley Jennifer White after her 5-year-old son Noah Thomas was found dead in a septic tank outside the family’s home. White, who said she was napping when Noah let himself out of the residence and fell in the tank, was convicted of two counts of child abuse and neglect and one count of child neglect leading to an injury.
The latter conviction, which found that White was criminally responsible for her son’s drowning, was overturned on appeal.
Griffith said the case’s challenges included the fate of Noah and its impact on the community and the difficulty in explaining to the public what prosecutors did and did not know, and what they could and could not prove.
He said he was satisfied with the initial guilty verdict against White.
There presently is no case of similar magnitude in Pulaski County courts, but Griffith said his job was to see that he and his staff were prepared.
In the meantime, much of the office’s work will continue to revolve around drug cases — and trying to take a nuanced approach to them, Griffith said.
“We were already in a pandemic in the New River Valley, and that’s the opiate pandemic,” Griffith said. “I think it’s important for a commonwealth’s attorney to take the time to see the difference between someone who’s an addict and someone who preys on addicts.”
Griffith said he disagreed with those who doubt prosecution can have much effect on drug problems.
“I think over time you can make a difference. … What other people see as a dent, I think it’s a damn good start,” Griffith said.
