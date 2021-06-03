New Radford arsenal commander says his emphasis will be on safety

RADFORD — While the coronavirus pandemic changed life in Southwest Virginia, one thing has remained constant.

As it does every two years, the Radford Army Ammunition Plant welcomed a new commander on a June day.

In a ceremony Thursday at the sprawling propellant manufacturing facility, Lt. Col. Russell Jones officially took over operations from Lt. Col. Anthony Kazor, who has overseen the facility for the past 24 months.

Army officers and staff command the facility, but it is operated by a civilian workforce employed by BAE Systems, an international military contracting firm.

Jones commissioned into the Army in 2001 and most recently served as a chief at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir near Washington, D.C., he said. He has also served as battalion chemical officer at Fort Steward in Georgia, with deployments to Kuwait and Iraq, according to information provided by RAAP.

Jones said his priorities, like those of many of his predecessors, will be to “ensure that workforce out there is safe in what they’re doing. …Once we ensure that we’re taking care of the people, then we look at readiness and we look at modernization,” he said.