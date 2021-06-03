New Radford arsenal commander says his emphasis will be on safety

RADFORD — While the coronavirus pandemic changed life in Southwest Virginia, one thing has remained constant.
As it does every two years, the Radford Army Ammunition Plant welcomed a new commander on a June day.
In a ceremony Thursday at the sprawling propellant manufacturing facility, Lt. Col. Russell Jones officially took over operations from Lt. Col. Anthony Kazor, who has overseen the facility for the past 24 months.
Army officers and staff command the facility, but it is operated by a civilian workforce employed by BAE Systems, an international military contracting firm.
Jones commissioned into the Army in 2001 and most recently served as a chief at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir near Washington, D.C., he said. He has also served as battalion chemical officer at Fort Steward in Georgia, with deployments to Kuwait and Iraq, according to information provided by RAAP.
Jones said his priorities, like those of many of his predecessors, will be to “ensure that workforce out there is safe in what they’re doing. …Once we ensure that we’re taking care of the people, then we look at readiness and we look at modernization,” he said.
The Army typically moves command staff at this level to new positions every two years. “Command slate positions,” as they are called, are limited, Jones said. So biennial assignments allow aspiring leaders to progress in their careers.
The arsenal can be a tough assignment. Two years ago, Jones’ predecessor, Kazor had a literal trial by fire. Moments after the ceremony welcoming him to the command post, a flash fire broke out, sending a worker to the hospital with minor burns. Three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.
The year before that, under another commander, a worker was killed in a fire and two others were seriously injured.
Arsenal commanders often face intense community scrutiny, too.
For decades, environmental activists and some residents have questioned the safety of the arsenal’s practice of open burning some of its waste materials next to the New River and near neighborhoods and farms.
But in recent years, arsenal leaders have engaged the public, reduced the amount of material burned openly and switched the plant’s electrical production from coal to cleaner-burning gas.
In 2018, two Virginia Tech teams studied air quality and soil samples downwind of the burn site. Their findings suggested that toxic metals, such as lead, and volatile organic compounds, such as benzene, don’t migrate off site in quantities that threaten human health.
The arsenal has worked to reduce its open burn disposal. Rob Davey, deputy to the commander said the facility is permitted to burn 3.5 million pounds of waste in the open annually, but over the past year has burned about 185,000 pounds.
More reductions are expected.
The Army has commissioned construction of a closed burning facility that when completed in the next two or three years would dispose of about 95 percent of waste formerly burned in the open, Davey said.
Jones will oversee at least some of the construction during his tenure.
The arsenal employs about 1,800 people on 4,800 acres in Montgomery and Pulaski counties and an 1,800-acre site near Dublin. The plant has a medical clinic, generates its own electricity, treats its own water, manages industrial waste and rents space to several private companies.
For more than 80 years, the Radford arsenal has produced gunpowder for ammunition and propellant for artillery and rockets for national defense. It was one of a number of munitions plants built in the hasty run-up to American involvement in World War II.
But according to the arsenal website, today the plant is the nation’s only remaining producer of nitrocellulose, the main ingredient in gunpowder.