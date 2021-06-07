New response team mobilizing to help Roanoke communities affected by violence

The team walks a neighborhood after gun violence erupts, and has started organizing walks to keep the community conversations going even absent a recent outbreak of gunfire.

Merchant said he wants the team to become a steady presence in the city — a visible sign that the community cares and is banding together to respond to concerns.

“The more frequently we go out, the more impact we're going to have,” he said, adding the work has been welcome by residents so far.

“They like to see us out, as much as possible, as soon as possible,” he said. “We try to get out there and let them know that we're here, we understand, we see what's going on and we just want to be a support for them.”

The team wears bright orange vests that underscore that desire for visibility. The garb is both practical, as walks sometimes occur on blocks with no sidewalks, and a means of signal boosting that fellow community members are here to help.

The RESET Team is one of several long-term strategies the city is rolling out to address violence and strengthen community bonds.

Over time, the team hopes to build relationships and help bring people together to avoid and prevent gun violence.