New response team mobilizing to help Roanoke communities affected by violence

Lloyd Merchant paused to regroup with the volunteers who’d been working alongside him to fan out across a neighborhood along Williamson Road.
The afternoon in late May was sweltering as an early heat wave moved in and nudged temperatures up to 90 for the first time since the team formed earlier this year.
The group had been out for an hour already. Merchant asked if they wanted to keep going. They didn’t hesitate.
“Let’s roll,” said Jermaine Johnson, one of the volunteers, nodding decisively. “Let’s do this.”
Three days earlier, gunshots had reverberated in this neighborhood, leaving two people injured in an altercation that remains under investigation.
Now, Roanoke’s RESET Team was swinging into action, arriving to knock on doors and connect with residents.
The team, a new initiative that started work in March, is composed of civilians who mobilize to offer support and resources to communities upturned by violence.
“Every time something happens that is traumatic within our community when it comes to violence, we want to make sure that we’re there,” said Marvin Fields, a counselor and one of about 15 people who volunteer with the team.
“We’re here for support. We want to respond, to show people that we’re here, and to give them information to help them through this trauma because we know it affects the lives of our neighborhoods.”
Ultimately, Fields added, the goal is to be part of creating a safer community. “And how we’re going to do that is by coming out and coming together,” he said.
The grant-funded RESET (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) initiative is new to Roanoke but has been employed elsewhere, including other Virginia cities like Richmond and Hampton.
The design of the programs can vary. Roanoke’s is housed in the police department but is led by a civilian coordinator, Merchant, and made up of volunteers whose backgrounds range from therapists to youth outreach workers to educators to residents who want to be part of change.
Luis Rodriguez, a mail carrier, got connected with the program through the city’s twice-a-year citizens academy.
Rodriguez said he knows what it means to grow up in an area exposed to violence, and he wanted to help others confronting the same challenges.
“I’m just trying to help people,” he said. “Trying to help these young kids not to do the same type of things that I saw when I was growing up. Trying to get that gun violence down. Trying to help people have safe neighborhoods.”
The RESET Team doesn’t investigate cases or seek information from neighbors. Instead, it works to provide information, sharing flyers with contact numbers for nonprofits and city agencies that can aid with community needs.
The team walks a neighborhood after gun violence erupts, and has started organizing walks to keep the community conversations going even absent a recent outbreak of gunfire.
Merchant said he wants the team to become a steady presence in the city — a visible sign that the community cares and is banding together to respond to concerns.
“The more frequently we go out, the more impact we're going to have,” he said, adding the work has been welcome by residents so far.
“They like to see us out, as much as possible, as soon as possible,” he said. “We try to get out there and let them know that we're here, we understand, we see what's going on and we just want to be a support for them.”
The team wears bright orange vests that underscore that desire for visibility. The garb is both practical, as walks sometimes occur on blocks with no sidewalks, and a means of signal boosting that fellow community members are here to help.
The RESET Team is one of several long-term strategies the city is rolling out to address violence and strengthen community bonds.
Over time, the team hopes to build relationships and help bring people together to avoid and prevent gun violence.
The RESET Team, first proposed in 2019, is launching at a time when Roanoke and other communities nationwide are grappling with a rising number of shootings.
In 2020, amid the stressors of the pandemic, the Star City saw 60 incidents of gunfire that left people injured or dead. That was 58% more than in 2019, according to police data, and a 22% rise over 2018.
This year, to date, 27 shootings have been reported. Six people have been killed and 24 people wounded, according to data tracked by The Roanoke Times.
The RESET Team’s outreach around Williamson Road came after an overnight shooting that was reported in the parking lot of a gas station, GoMart, on May 23.
Two men were hurt. The police found no suspects at the scene but their investigation continues. No arrests have been made yet.
RESET volunteers wove a path around the busy commercial block facing Williamson Road and continued into the residential neighborhoods that line its quieter side streets.
GoMart manager Michelle Jarels said she was surprised initially when she saw the team arrive at her store in their bright orange vests.
But as they explained who they were, she said it felt nice to have people checking in on them. The store had been rattled by the recent shooting, and Jarels worried for her employees.
“They told us if we ever needed to talk or something, they were available,” she said afterward.