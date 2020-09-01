New River health director says COVID-19 cases should plateau; RU reports 195 new cases

Radford's positive COVID-19 results have risen exponentially over the last week, but the city's cases are starting to plateau, according to the director of the New River Valley Health Department.
Dr. Noelle Bissell told reporters in a conference call Tuesday afternoon that while the cases had nearly tripled from 166 a week ago to 467 as of Tuesday - according to state numbers - the city should start to see numbers drop in the near future.
"We also aren't seeing the community's most vulnerable populations affected by the numbers coming from the university," Bissell said, while estimating that the Radford University's students account for approximately 98% of the city's cases and about 95% of Montgomery County's cases can be attributed to Virginia Tech students.
Bissell said, for the most part, the student populations at both schools have been diligent in following the guidelines set by both institutions, and their contact with the broader community has been minimal.
"Students are out and about in the community but are oftentimes on different schedules and not eating at restaurants or visiting stores at the same times as most of the rest of the community," she said.
Bissell estimated the district as a whole is seeing about 80 to 100 positive cases per day. She said the public should expect a "pretty big jump" Wednesday in state data, only because there is a lag time between when cases first emerge, the contact-tracing process, and when case data is logged in the system.
She said the 68 cases in Radford reported Tuesday reflect "cases that we’ve investigated probably over the past 96 hours."
District-wide, staff have been able to reach a standard goal of starting case investigations within 24 hours of receiving a report of a positive case, which can come from Virginia Tech's testing lab, Radford University's third-party PathGroup or other testing entities such as CVS and LabCorp.
Public health officials are not seeing major illnesses from COVID-19.
"The students that we are seeing, they have minimal symptoms, to minor cold-flu like symptoms. They are better within a couple of days," she said. "We are not seeing students getting really sick with this."
Radford University expanded its COVID-19 Dashboard Tuesday to include more specific data than it previously had, and President Brian Hemphill wrote in a campus email that he was pleased with the news Bissell had given the university in regards to cases dropping soon. The school's dashboard reported 195 new cases for students over the last week, according to data from the school's student health center between Aug. 25-30.
Hemphill shared a message from Bissell in his message to the university community.
"Dr. Bissell recently shared, 'Radford University has been the model of how to manage the return of students to campus during this pandemic. Together, we have weathered the storm. We are through the worst of it. What has happened is exactly what we predicted, and there have been no signs of community transmission,'” Hemphill wrote.
Bissell said at Tuesday's phone conference that in many ways colleges in the area have handled the pandemic better than the country has as a whole.
As of Tuesday, the United States leads the world with almost 6.1 million positive cases, with Brazil sitting in a distant second at just under four million positive tests, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. also leads the world in deaths at more than 184,000, almost three times as many as India, a country with more than four times the population.
Bissell said she believes the discrepancy between the U.S. and much of the rest of the developed world can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the political division in the U.S. and an aversion by some people to doing even the simplest of things like wearing a mask and socially distancing.
"We are at a place in this country where so many times it is me, me, me," she said. "Some people are just over it, but you can't just be over it."
Bissell said that while things should start to slow down, that will only be the case if the majority of students continues to follow the gathering limits and stay within their "small circles," while following other health guidelines.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday during his news briefing that he talks almost daily with many of the colleges and universities presidents, and is concerned about the numbers of positive cases in students.
“We expect our colleges and universities to continue to follow their plans and also to work with the local health districts,” Northam said. “As long as we see that continue to happen then I think we can proceed. But if it’s not, I certainly have the opportunity to intervene and make changes.”
He said his administration has set specific guidelines and he expects the colleges to follow their plans that were approved by the State Council of Higher Education.
“We really want our scholars to be back on campuses. We really want them to be in the classroom, but we need to do it safely and responsibly,” he said.
Staff writer Luanne Rife contributed to this report.
