New River health director says COVID-19 cases should plateau; RU reports 195 new cases

"Dr. Bissell recently shared, 'Radford University has been the model of how to manage the return of students to campus during this pandemic. Together, we have weathered the storm. We are through the worst of it. What has happened is exactly what we predicted, and there have been no signs of community transmission,'” Hemphill wrote.

Bissell said at Tuesday's phone conference that in many ways colleges in the area have handled the pandemic better than the country has as a whole.

As of Tuesday, the United States leads the world with almost 6.1 million positive cases, with Brazil sitting in a distant second at just under four million positive tests, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. also leads the world in deaths at more than 184,000, almost three times as many as India, a country with more than four times the population.

Bissell said she believes the discrepancy between the U.S. and much of the rest of the developed world can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the political division in the U.S. and an aversion by some people to doing even the simplest of things like wearing a mask and socially distancing.

"We are at a place in this country where so many times it is me, me, me," she said. "Some people are just over it, but you can't just be over it."