New River Health District launches automated vaccine appointment system
Residents in the New River Valley should begin receiving automated phone calls, text messages and emails when it’s their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The New River Health District on Monday launched a new notification service to ease the burden on volunteers and make it easier to schedule appointments as more people become eligible for vaccinations.

“We find a lot of man-hours have gone into scheduling appointments, and it really is difficult at times,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, the district’s director, said in a virtual press call Monday, citing instances of frequent callbacks and of reaching people who have already been vaccinated.

“The new system is going to be especially important as our vaccine supply increases,” she said.

The district has moved to Phase 1c of vaccine eligibility, which covers employees in food service, transportation, the media, higher education and other fields deemed essential. Large-scale vaccination clinics for faculty and staff at Virginia Tech and Radford University are planned for this week.

“This week is the week we are really starting to administer 1c, our higher-ed faculty and staff,” Bissell said. “That's a significant proportion of our 1c population.”

The New River Valley Regional Commission, which has helped with vaccine scheduling since January, contracted with the software company Everbridge for the automated service, said Kevin Byrd, the commission’s executive director.

Localities are pooling funds received from the federal CARES Act to pay for the 12-month contract, which is for $59,000, according to Byrd.

Everbridge software has been used in West Virginia and Florida to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, he said.

New River Valley residents who have pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov will receive an email, phone call and text message, if they provided those contacts to the state portal. They only need to respond to one of those messages.

When contacted, people can either accept the appointment time and location, defer to another time, decline with an indication that they’ve already been vaccinated or decline with an indication that they’re no longer interested in being vaccinated.

To date, the health district has administered 44,439 vaccines, with another 21,601 distributed to community partners such as pharmacies, Bissell said.

For appointments, residents should look out for calls from 540-838-8222. Text messages will come from the number 88911 and emails from nrphtaksforce@gmail.com.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,143 to 616,509

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 37 to 26,280

Statewide deaths: Up 21 to 10,219

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,272

Bath County: 251*

Bedford County: Up 6 to 6,054

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,401

Buena Vista: Down 1 to 866

Covington: 568*

Craig County: Up 1 to 270

Floyd County: Up 3 to 793

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,833

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,150

Lexington: Up 3 to 1,153

Lynchburg: Up 9 to 7,159

Montgomery County: Up 16 to 8,746

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,448

Radford: Up 1 to 2,004

Roanoke: Up 12 to 7,972

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 7,752

Rockbridge County: 1,445

Salem: Up 3 to 1,986

Wythe County: Up 4 to 2,240

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Represents a locality that that has had no change in at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

65-plus vaccine information

Anyone 65 and older who lives in the cities of Roanoke, Covington, Salem or Roanoke, or the counties of Botetourt, Alleghany and Craig, and needs a vaccination appointment should call 540-613-6597 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents who meet the age eligibility and who have preregistered through vaccinate.virginia.gov or 877-829-4682 will be given appointments.

Others who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations should continue to wait for email invitations or phone calls to scheduled their appointments. About 11,000 people in Phase 1a and 1b are still on the health districts’ preregistration list. It is not known how many of them are seniors.

