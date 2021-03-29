New River Health District launches automated vaccine appointment system

Residents in the New River Valley should begin receiving automated phone calls, text messages and emails when it’s their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The New River Health District on Monday launched a new notification service to ease the burden on volunteers and make it easier to schedule appointments as more people become eligible for vaccinations.

“We find a lot of man-hours have gone into scheduling appointments, and it really is difficult at times,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, the district’s director, said in a virtual press call Monday, citing instances of frequent callbacks and of reaching people who have already been vaccinated.

“The new system is going to be especially important as our vaccine supply increases,” she said.

The district has moved to Phase 1c of vaccine eligibility, which covers employees in food service, transportation, the media, higher education and other fields deemed essential. Large-scale vaccination clinics for faculty and staff at Virginia Tech and Radford University are planned for this week.

“This week is the week we are really starting to administer 1c, our higher-ed faculty and staff,” Bissell said. “That's a significant proportion of our 1c population.”