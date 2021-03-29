New River Health District launches automated vaccine appointment system

Residents in the New River Valley should begin receiving automated phone calls, text messages and emails when it’s their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
The New River Health District on Monday launched a new notification service to ease the burden on volunteers and make it easier to schedule appointments as more people become eligible for vaccinations.
“We find a lot of man-hours have gone into scheduling appointments, and it really is difficult at times,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, the district’s director, said in a virtual press call Monday, citing instances of frequent callbacks and of reaching people who have already been vaccinated.
“The new system is going to be especially important as our vaccine supply increases,” she said.
The district has moved to Phase 1c of vaccine eligibility, which covers employees in food service, transportation, the media, higher education and other fields deemed essential. Large-scale vaccination clinics for faculty and staff at Virginia Tech and Radford University are planned for this week.
“This week is the week we are really starting to administer 1c, our higher-ed faculty and staff,” Bissell said. “That's a significant proportion of our 1c population.”
The New River Valley Regional Commission, which has helped with vaccine scheduling since January, contracted with the software company Everbridge for the automated service, said Kevin Byrd, the commission’s executive director.
Localities are pooling funds received from the federal CARES Act to pay for the 12-month contract, which is for $59,000, according to Byrd.
Everbridge software has been used in West Virginia and Florida to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, he said.
New River Valley residents who have pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov will receive an email, phone call and text message, if they provided those contacts to the state portal. They only need to respond to one of those messages.
When contacted, people can either accept the appointment time and location, defer to another time, decline with an indication that they’ve already been vaccinated or decline with an indication that they’re no longer interested in being vaccinated.
To date, the health district has administered 44,439 vaccines, with another 21,601 distributed to community partners such as pharmacies, Bissell said.
For appointments, residents should look out for calls from 540-838-8222. Text messages will come from the number 88911 and emails from nrphtaksforce@gmail.com.