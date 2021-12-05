New River, Roanoke valleys' governments lobby state for education, police, child care funding

“Virginians have a right to know the names of the well-compensated individuals on the Parole Board that make the critical decisions about individuals’ liberty and the public’s safety,” Suetterlein said in a press release.

And during a phone call, Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said he plans to introduce a bill that would raise the delinquency age from 18 to 21 for most legal purposes, as well as a bill to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences in most cases, along with a bill that could allow more opportunities for people who are convicted of certain “barrier crimes“ that make employment difficult or impossible in some professions and government offices.

“Those are some ideas,” Edwards said. “We are looking forward to continue to make progress for Virginia.”

To learn more about specific bills or to see new ones as they are filed and progress through the lawmaking system, go online to the Virginia General Assembly Legislative Information System: lis.virginia.gov.

