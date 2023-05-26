Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Virginia State Parks Adventure Series will have its New River Trail Challenge Triathlon on Sept. 16.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the three-part challenge will be a 40-mile bike leg, a 12.1-mile kayak paddle, and a half-marathon run along the river.

The DCR said registration is limited to 200 participants, but they invite athletes of all fitness levels and ages. Registered athletes can participate solo or in teams of two or three.

The DCR said overall male and female winners will receive a $250 Virginia State Parks gift certificate, and that the fastest team will receive a $300 gift certificate.

Virginia State Parks Promotions Manager Steve Boyd said that the New River Trail Challenge is a race for everyone, and that participants have ranged from world class athletes to “bucket listers” in skill level and 16 to 72 in age. Boyd also said that the challenge has attracted competitors from 12 states and D.C.

The DCR said that registration is open through race day, but offered a discount for participants who register by June 30 or August 31.

For information about the Challenge, go to dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/nrt-challenge.