New River Valley Regional Jail faces COVID-19 outbreak

Twenty cases of COVID-19 were discovered last weekend among inmates at the New River Valley Regional Jail, Superintendent Greg Winston confirmed Tuesday.
Most of the prisoners are experiencing no symptoms, according to the superintendent.
Officials at the facility in Dublin learned the extent of the outbreak after two prisoners reported mild effects of the coronavirus infection Saturday morning, Winston wrote in an email. The two inmates were tested and had positive results, leading to tests for the rest of the prisoners in their housing unit. Eighteen more cases were found, all of prisoners who showed no symptoms, Winston wrote.
The jail already had one other inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, so the jail population's total number of known cases is presently 21, Winston wrote.
In mid-November, the jail held 962 people and had one reported prisoner with a known coronavirus infection. The jail's current population is 970.
All prisoners with positive tests are kept in quarantine until they recover, Winston wrote.
Prisoners are tested whenever they enter the jail, whether it is when they are first admitted or when they return from appointments outside the jail, like court or medical visits, he wrote.
Among state prisons, as opposed to local or regional jails, there have been 7,495 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, or nearly a third of the most recently listed total state inmate population, according to figures posted Tuesday on the Virginia Department of Corrections website. There have been 47 deaths where inmates were positive for COVID-19, and two deaths of staff members, the department posted.
At the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Roanoke County, where in mid-November a quarter of the facility's 830 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, there presently are six active inmate cases and one active staff case, Superintendent Bobby Russell said. That contrasts with an earlier peak of about 370 active cases at the jail, Russell said.
Cases continue to be mostly mild, with two inmates hospitalized in December, Russell said. Both have recovered, he said.
To reduce the effect of the virus, the Western Virginia jail added a regime of Vitamin D and zinc for new inmates and for those who test positive. Inmates now receive one KN95 mask each week instead of cloth masks, Russell said.
Nursing staff at the jails have been offered a COVID vaccine. At the New River Valley jail, the first dose of the vaccine has been given to nursing staff who requested it, while at the Western Virginia jail, nursing staff vaccines were to begin this week, the superintendents reported.
Jail officers may be offered vaccines later this month, Winston wrote.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke Health District said that inmates may be offered vaccines in the same time frame as officers, but that the Virginia Health Department has not yet published guidance on that phase of the vaccination program.
