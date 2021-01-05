New River Valley Regional Jail faces COVID-19 outbreak

Twenty cases of COVID-19 were discovered last weekend among inmates at the New River Valley Regional Jail, Superintendent Greg Winston confirmed Tuesday.

Most of the prisoners are experiencing no symptoms, according to the superintendent.

Officials at the facility in Dublin learned the extent of the outbreak after two prisoners reported mild effects of the coronavirus infection Saturday morning, Winston wrote in an email. The two inmates were tested and had positive results, leading to tests for the rest of the prisoners in their housing unit. Eighteen more cases were found, all of prisoners who showed no symptoms, Winston wrote.

The jail already had one other inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, so the jail population's total number of known cases is presently 21, Winston wrote.

In mid-November, the jail held 962 people and had one reported prisoner with a known coronavirus infection. The jail's current population is 970.

All prisoners with positive tests are kept in quarantine until they recover, Winston wrote.

Prisoners are tested whenever they enter the jail, whether it is when they are first admitted or when they return from appointments outside the jail, like court or medical visits, he wrote.

