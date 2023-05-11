FAIRLAWN — Peggy White pointed out Thursday that tourism is one of Virginia’s biggest industries and a greater spotlight needs to be put on the New River Valley.

“We needed a larger piece of the pie,” said White, the director of tourism for Pulaski County.

White’s comments capped an event at the Pulaski County Motorsports Park (formerly Motor Mile Speedway) that she, her New River Valley counterparts and other figures participated in to highlight an ongoing and collaborative effort to boost tourism in the region.

The event, attended by over 60 people, culminated in the presentation of the new VisitNRV logo and marketing brand and the visitnrv.com website’s new look. As pointed out in an announcement, the new branding and updated website are designed to help boost visitation and spending in the region.

The new logo, which was unveiled near the end of the event, combines a handful of themes — each differently colored — to form a boot. The top part of the boot shows a sunrise above a landscape; the arch is the VisitNRV name; and the heel shows a river containing the “Find your ahhhh” tagline.

Part of the event involved presentations from professionals such as Radford University professor Anita Zatori and Vincent Magnini, executive director of the Institute for Service Research.

Zatori teaches in Radford’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism and spoke about her experimental tourism class in the fall taking on an assignment that tasked students with providing concepts to enhance various attractions and products in the area.

“We want to create experiences,” Zatori said about the goal of the work.

The historic Cambria Depot in Christiansburg was one of the assets Zatori used as an example. She also talked about ideas to give more regionally unique names to certain dishes and beverages served at restaurants across the region, concepts she said would provide visitors with a more unique experience when out dining or taking part in local entertainment.

Magnini oversaw the administration of a survey that attempted to pinpoint details such as exactly who is visiting the New River Valley and for which reasons.

David Rotenizer, executive director of the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Montgomery County Regional Tourism office, said the data the survey mined is important because it helps guide the tourism officials in their marketing. He said research is often overlooked when it comes to tourism.

Magnini highlighted a number of survey points. For example, he said respondents were asked to imagine the New River Valley as a human and describe the person in one word. The top response was “beautiful,” but others also described the region as calm, peaceful, friendly and warm, he said.

“Successful brands have clear images and personalities,” Magnini said.

Beauty was another key theme when it came to reasons for visiting the New River Valley, Magnini said.

Other points Magnini covered included suggestions for improvements. For Giles and Pulaski counties, for example, one of the most frequent suggestions was a call for more dining spots, he said.

Magnini said people were asked where they would go if the New River Valley didn’t exist. The top response was Roanoke, but other areas such as the North Carolina localities of Asheville and Boone were also picked.

“That’s our structure of competition for the New River Valley,” he said.

Another point Magnini covered was which sources of information New River Valley visitors rely. Among the top eight were friends and family and Facebook.

Among the number of regional assets highlighted by the tourism officials were the area’s rail heritage, outdoor amenities such as waterways and even technology, the latter of which Rotenizer called a “huge asset.”

Rotenizer said the technology activities in the area can be emphasized due to some of the innovative work taking place in the area. Among other things, he pointed to the drone deliveries by Wing in Christiansburg and research work on autonomous systems and vehicles in Blacksburg.

Rotenizer also pointed to historical points such as early e-commerce activity that occurred in Montgomery County due the existence of the Blacksburg Electronic Village, a former internet service provider that gave the town in the 1990s the distinction of being one of the most connected localities in the country.

Rotenizer said the ongoing branding work is important due to both ongoing and future developments. He brought up current plans to bring back passenger rail to the region by 2026, as well as other projects such as plans to expand the New River Water Trail to Claytor Lake in Pulaski County.

The water trail currently runs from Giles County to the West Virginia border.

Rotenizer said he and his fellow tourism officials want the area to become more of a destination. Or more precisely, a regional destination, he said.

Also, as part of planning and implementation of the tourism initiative, the Roanoke-based 5Points Creative marketing firm was paid $52,500. That was for the branding work, which included the design of the website. The money was grant funding administered through Giles County, according to that county's tourism director and economic development coordinator, Cora Gnegy.