Virginia Western Community College's campus in Roanoke is the proposed location for a new state historic marker that details the civic link between desegregation and the creation of the state's community college system.

The new roadside marker was among five recently approved by the state Department of Historic Resources, and will be placed along Colonial Avenue.

It will commemorate efforts to advance beyond the Jim Crow era of racially segregating public facilities and limiting access to education for Virginia's Black citizens.

The text of the new marker will read:

"From 1956 to 1959 Virginia mandated Massive Resistance against the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown decision desegregating public education. In 1958, business leaders from around the state created the Virginia Industrialization Group to oppose Massive Resistance and reverse the damage it had done to education and the economy. Their efforts helped establish a system of technical colleges in 1964 that evolved into the Virginia Community College System in 1966. Roanoke Technical Institute, a branch of Virginia Tech, was combined with the University of Virginia’s Roanoke Center to form what became Virginia Western Community College. This was the first community college to open under the new system."

Nelson Harris, a Roanoke minister, historian and former mayor, was the marker's sponsor, the Department of Historic Resources said in a press release on Tuesday.

Among the other four markers will be one slated for Lexington that will cite the Negro Motorist Green Book, published from 1936 to 1966, a guide to lodgings, restaurants, and other public accommodations that welcomed Black travelers during the segregation era.

Several Lexington businesses and places of lodging were listed in the book.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 and is considered the nation's oldest such program in the nation.

Currently there are more than 2,600 state markers, mostly maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, which must approve their location.