New technology clarifies picture of Mountain Lake and its problems

SALT POND MOUNTAIN — Travel writers, reporters and visitors may find Mountain Lake’s drain-and-fill cycles perplexing. Some may even, as they did this summer, dub it a “mystery.”

But it’s not mysterious — not to geologists, anyway.

According to U.S. Geological Survey records, they’ve theorized since the 1930s that it was formed by rockslides that filled a shallow gorge thousands of years ago, forming one of two natural lakes in Virginia.

There have been some competing theories about it over the decades, but new 3-D aerial images of the lake bed derived from laser scans give even the layperson a clearer view of its ancient origins — and help explain its fascinating flaws.

“If you’re looking at a regular picture, all you see are the trees, and you can’t really see the ground that the trees are sitting on,” Radford University geologist Skip Watts said. “These newer technologies … allow us to look at the lake in a different way. We can completely strip away the vegetation and see what the terrain actually looks like. It’s almost like having X-ray eyes.”

The images were compiled by Watts and his students from LiDR, or Light Detection and Ranging data provided by the USGS and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.