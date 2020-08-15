New technology clarifies picture of Mountain Lake and its problems

SALT POND MOUNTAIN — Travel writers, reporters and visitors may find Mountain Lake’s drain-and-fill cycles perplexing. Some may even, as they did this summer, dub it a “mystery.”
But it’s not mysterious — not to geologists, anyway.
According to U.S. Geological Survey records, they’ve theorized since the 1930s that it was formed by rockslides that filled a shallow gorge thousands of years ago, forming one of two natural lakes in Virginia.
There have been some competing theories about it over the decades, but new 3-D aerial images of the lake bed derived from laser scans give even the layperson a clearer view of its ancient origins — and help explain its fascinating flaws.
“If you’re looking at a regular picture, all you see are the trees, and you can’t really see the ground that the trees are sitting on,” Radford University geologist Skip Watts said. “These newer technologies … allow us to look at the lake in a different way. We can completely strip away the vegetation and see what the terrain actually looks like. It’s almost like having X-ray eyes.”
The images were compiled by Watts and his students from LiDR, or Light Detection and Ranging data provided by the USGS and the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
Watts said they show conclusively that the lake was formed by a landslide that dammed up a water gap in the ridge thousands of years ago. And, along with seismic and watershed studies conducted over the past decade they help explain why the lake dried up in 2008 and has never completely refilled.
Landslides, it turns out, make unreliable dams.
Gaps and piping holes
For nearly a century, Mountain Lake has drawn tourists to its nonprofit-owned namesake resort. Today the resort’s Newport Cottage sits on top of the natural dam. The water held behind it used to be so high that it lapped at the cottage’s floor boards. But more than a decade ago, the shoreline dropped far below the rocky slope and stayed there.
Over the summer, some news outlets reported the lake appeared to be refilling. And it did, for a time. That’s been a common occurrence since 2014, with the lake rising during wet weather and draining down again during dry spells.
That cycle has been a consistent financial challenge for the resort, and a laboratory for scientists. Mountain Lake may not be a mystery, but for Skip Watts, it holds an enduring fascination.
He first learned about it in the 1970s as an undergraduate geology student at Virginia Tech. Watts went on to a career as a certified professional geologist and professor and worked on projects for agencies from the Army Corps of Engineers to the U.S. Geological Survey to Yosemite National Park. He even did a stint as a science adviser on Capitol Hill.
But since 2010, he’s kept coming back to Mountain Lake.
“One of the things that makes it really unique is not so much how it formed, but its location,” Watts said. “At an elevation of nearly 4,000 feet in the Southern Appalachians, it’s evolved a unique ecosystem more characteristic of regions farther north than in the New River Valley.”
Today the nonprofit Mary Moody Northen Foundation owns and operates Mountain Lake Lodge, but only in wet seasons is the water visible from the iconic stone hotel made famous by the 1987 movie “Dirty Dancing.” In dry weather the lake retreats around a bend, out of sight.
The lake level first dropped in 1999 but came back in 2003. In 2006, the water level dropped again. For three days in 2008, the lake dried up completely. No living person had seen it disappear, although records from the 1700s describe a grassy meadow growing on at least part of the lake bed.
It remained mostly empty from 2008 to 2012. The drying up of the lake was the most historically significant event in the resort’s history, drawing scientific and public attention. But it and the worst economic recession since the 1930s damaged the business, former manager Buzz Scanland said at the time.
After hearing it had gone dry, Watts and his students began researching the lake. The fascinating geology they teased out using a remotely operated submarine and high-tech sonar, electric resistivity, seismic mapping and flow monitoring showed its Achilles’ heel.
Landslide dams made of debris — boulders and sediment, mainly — are pitted with gaps and piping holes that open and close without warning, making an unreliable structure. Water that goes in also can leach out. It’s a phenomenon seen at similar landslide-formed lakes around the world, Watts said.
At Mountain Lake, when surface water is abundant, the water remains high, and the wet sediment layers keep the leaks in check, Watts said. But when something reduces the surface water going into the lake, piping holes present beneath the sediment drain the water away. Sustained drought can worsen the effect, drying up the sediments and creating more holes.
Watts’ team found four large sinkholes in the deep end of the lake, just below Newport Cottage. Based on that research, in 2013 the endowment’s board of directors mounted an effort to patch the leaks, using natural stone and clay. The operation was part of a $2.25 million effort to modernize and upgrade the resort to bring guests back. The patching worked, Watts said. Monitoring afterwards showed no leaks in the repair site, and the water started to rise.
But by 2014, it was clear the same problems existed in other parts of the lake bed. Watts and his team found other holes, and the first fix never brought it back to full pond.
It wasn’t just the leaks, and the resort owners decided they couldn’t “play whack-a-hole,” as General Manager Heidi Stone said then.
Focusing on infrastructure
Because the lake level has remained low, Watts and two other collaborators decided to look at how much water was coming in. They presented their findings at an annual meeting of the Geological Society of America in 2015.
They concentrated on the slopes above the lake in what is called the Blueberry Ridge watershed. They found that historically runoff from that ridge has contributed significant water to Mountain Lake.
But GIS data shows that over the past two decades surface water from Blueberry Ridge has decreased by about 45 percent. The timing roughly corresponds with the development of homes, cottages and other facilities on its slopes.
The reduction may be due to stormwater management requirements, Watts said. In an effort to control erosion and other problems — and comply with county and state regulations — runoff from the ridge has been diverted. It may be problematic for the lake.
“That’s like somebody’s income being cut, and they have more expenses at the same time,” Watts said. “Then their bank account’s going to go down.”
In hindsight, it makes sense, he said. But it was entirely unforeseen.
“The lake was full,” Watts said. “There was no reason to think that doing that would have an impact.”
And reduced runoff may not be the only problem. Watts said changing weather patterns also could be a factor.
“More study is called for to compare annual precipitation through the decades to see if there’s a correlation,” he said. “It’s all part of a large system with many interacting parts to it.”
