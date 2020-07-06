The U.S. Senate has confirmed Tom Foster to be U.S. marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

Foster, 55, who is Vinton’s police chief, was confirmed Thursday.

U.S. marshals provide court and judicial security, transport prisoners, serve legal papers, hunt fugitives, protect witnesses and have additional duties in the areas of asset forfeiture and organized crime enforcement.

“This is a dream position for me,” Foster said in a June 25 interview.

He expected at the time that, if he was confirmed, he would begin his new duties a few weeks later.

Foster was nominated by President Trump to succeed Gerald Holt, who was picked by President Barack Obama and retired in 2016. An acting U.S. marshal, Brad Sellers, has been running the office.

