Newest HokieBird statue honors Class of 2020

The newest of the well-known HokieBird statues is now on the Virginia Tech campus, and it honors the school’s Class of 2020—one that has endured the pandemic.

The statue is located along a sidewalk leading from the Visitor and Undergraduate Admissions Center to the Inn at Virginia Tech and Holtzman Alumni Center.

The bird was paid for and designed by the Class of 2020, according to a university news release. It wears the university’s traditional commencement regalia, including a cap, gown, class ring, and cords.

The concept for the new HokieBird statue, which is the first one to represent Hokie graduates, was born last April. Laura Wedin, Tech’s associate director for student and young alumni engagement, reached out to the Blacksburg Partnership Foundation for help developing the idea, according to the release.

The foundation, which has placed more than 100 HokieBird statues in and around the Blacksburg area, connected Wedin with Heather Gearhart, a local artist from Elliston.

A group of soon-to-be 2020 graduates, headed by Greg Klatt, president of the Class of 2020, provided design direction for the project.