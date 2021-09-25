Newport artist creates glass pumpkin patch

So Stafford steps lively as he works – from the gathering, winding a gob of fiery taffy on the end of his punty, to shaping with a wooden implement, and twirling the glowing glass to give it shape. Water breaks are important here next to his furnace, where temperatures can hit 100 degrees.

Stafford gives lessons on how to make a glass pumpkin paperweight when he’s not building up his inventory. This instruction always takes place in one-on-one sessions because the process of working with red-hot glass is so exacting and so potentially dangerous.

“I’d say the student does about half the work,” Stafford said. “I have to step in and do some parts of it. Most of the glassblowers I’ve talked to only let the student pick the color and blow at the very end of the process. I screen my customers carefully, and we’ve always had things turn out okay. The glass hasn’t broken.”