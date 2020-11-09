Newport billboard seeks clues to Childs-Metzler murder case

A new billboard on U.S. 460 asks drivers to search their memories — and their hearts — for possible clues in the long-unsolved murders of Heidi Childs and David Metzler.
The shooting of the two Virginia Tech sophomores 11 years ago at the Caldwell Fields recreation area in the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County prompted a multi-agency investigation that was renewed last year, with Virginia State Police vowing to go back to the case's beginning and review every bit of information that had been collected. At a news conference in August, state police Special Agent W.S. Mitchell said that in the year since the re-start, investigators "have been able to advance this case like never before" but still needed more information.
On Monday, a billboard featuring Metzler and Childs' faces went up in the Newport community of Giles County, just across the county line from the site of the students' deaths. Placed at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Virginia 42, the sign was sponsored by the Roanoke-based AWARE Foundation, a group that publicizes missing person and murder cases to try to rally public help.
The billboard asks anyone with information to call state police at (540) 375-9589 and reminds readers that there is a $100,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.
"This is a local crime," said Don Childs, Heidi Childs' father, in a Monday phone interview. "The people that did this live in this area and work in this area."
He said he hoped the billboard would cause someone to decide they could not remain silent any longer. "The more you have it out there, the more, perhaps, you'll get to somebody," Childs said.
Virginia State Police issued a statement calling the billboard "just one more step investigators are taking to bring added attention and, hopefully, additional leads to this active case."
Kenny Jarels, president of the AWARE Foundation, wrote in an email that the billboard will stay up at least through Dec. 6.
Support Local Journalism
"We wanted to get the billboard up for the upcoming holidays. Hoping someone would have a softened heart and would come forth," Jarels wrote.
Jarels declined to say how much the billboard cost.
According to law enforcement statements over the years, Heidi Childs and Metzler were killed on Aug. 26, 2009, between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Caldwell Fields parking lot along Craig Creek Road. They were shot with a .30-30 rifle. Metzler’s guitar, which he had brought to play that night, was still in his navy 1992 Toyota Camry. Childs’ purse, credit cards, Tech ID and lanyard, camera and cellphone were gone, police have said.
The next morning, their bodies were found.
A couple who had known each other for years through their church, Metzler and Childs began dating during their freshman year. Childs had just decided to become a medical doctor. Metzler was studying to be an engineer.
Don Childs said that sometimes he feels like the couple's deaths happened yesterday, while at other times he ponders the potential that was lost and all that could have happened in 11 years — be it grandchildren, patients that his daughter could have helped, inventions that Metzler might have created.
"You don't get over it. You deal with it on a day-to-day basis," Don Childs said.
Living in Forest, Don Childs recently returned part-time to the state police, where he was an officer and a helicopter pilot for years. He said he has not lost hope that whoever killed his daughter and her boyfriend will be found, and is confident that the re-launched task force of investigators will eventually find out what happened.
"I'm never one to give up," Don Childs said. "And neither is the task force."
State police encourage anyone with an interest in the case to visit vspunsolved.com, a website where investigators have posted information and a video tribute, and where tips can be received online.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.