Newport billboard seeks clues to Childs-Metzler murder case

He said he hoped the billboard would cause someone to decide they could not remain silent any longer. "The more you have it out there, the more, perhaps, you'll get to somebody," Childs said.

Virginia State Police issued a statement calling the billboard "just one more step investigators are taking to bring added attention and, hopefully, additional leads to this active case."

Kenny Jarels, president of the AWARE Foundation, wrote in an email that the billboard will stay up at least through Dec. 6.

"We wanted to get the billboard up for the upcoming holidays. Hoping someone would have a softened heart and would come forth," Jarels wrote.

Jarels declined to say how much the billboard cost.

According to law enforcement statements over the years, Heidi Childs and Metzler were killed on Aug. 26, 2009, between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the Caldwell Fields parking lot along Craig Creek Road. They were shot with a .30-30 rifle. Metzler’s guitar, which he had brought to play that night, was still in his navy 1992 Toyota Camry. Childs’ purse, credit cards, Tech ID and lanyard, camera and cellphone were gone, police have said.

The next morning, their bodies were found.