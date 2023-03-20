BLACKSBURG — It turns out that red and blue lights, flashing together, are more noticeable than the all-blue lights that Virginia state troopers have used for decades to announce their presence.

That was one finding from years of study by researchers at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, who set up mock traffic stops around the commonwealth and monitored how quickly passing drivers shifted over a lane.

On Monday, transportation institute officials and troopers announced that the dual-color flashers will be on all new state police vehicles, and that motorists will see fewer and fewer of the traditional all-blue lights as older cars are replaced.

"As these cars get tore up or mile out … these new lights are coming in," said state police Sgt. Rick Garletts.

At a media event at the Smart Road Monday, a sedan equipped with all-blue lights — the standard for state troopers — was parked next to its successor, an SUV with red and blue lights mounted on all sides.

Switching the lights to two colors isn't aimed at pulling over speeders, officers said. Instead, the intent is to make state police vehicles more visible, to improve safety for troopers who stop on highway shoulders during traffic stops or emergencies, and for everyone traveling past.

Ron Gibbons of VTTI, who oversaw a team of researchers funded by a $1.2 million grant from the National Institute of Justice, said that tests that began in 2014 showed the red and blue lights were most effective at getting drivers' attention. The two-color combination prompted passing drivers to change lanes earlier as they approached a parked trooper, moving over about 150 or 200 meters before drivers who encountered a stopped state police car showing only blue lights, Gibbons said.

Many police agencies both regionally and across the United States, including the Roanoke County Police Department, switched to red and blue combinations years ago, Gibbons and officers noted.

But Virginia's troopers, who Garletts said were once required by state law to use only blue lights, held onto an only-blue tradition.

Gibbons said that researchers tried a variety of color combinations but kept in mind that for many people, certain colors already had meanings. Having only red lights was associated with fire departments and amber lights with road maintenance, he said.

"Green happens to be mall security and purple is funerals," Gibbons added.

A problem with blue lights is that they are less visible during daylight, sometimes blending in with the sky, Gibbons said.

In highway settings, the more noticeable red and blue combination translates to an extra two or three seconds for drivers — and troopers — to decide what to do as vehicles approach a stopped police car, Gibbons said.

Senior Trooper Brett Southern said that officers have numerous accounts of having to jump out of the way of oncoming vehicles as they work a traffic stop. Getting clipped by a passing vehicle is "always in the back of your mind," Southern said.

Garletts said that red and blue lights are not brand new but have been slowly appearing on state police vehicles for about two years.

Now, however, there are so many state police vehicles with the new lights that it would be hard for drivers not to notice the new look, Gibbons said.

"It's always exciting when you see your work come into practice," he said.