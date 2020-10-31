Next move could come soon on Christiansburg's proposed Peppers Ferry park project

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town council moved a major park project off Peppers Ferry Road down in priority when the pandemic reached the region earlier this year.

But the proposed park’s anticipated impact was again put into focus this week by people who have been involved in the years-long planning and design of the proposal.

Diane Fenton, chairwoman of the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, spoke on Tuesday about how the town’s anticipated growth over the next decade will drive the demand for additional recreational facilities.

Projections previously cited by town officials predict that Christiansburg’s population will grow to roughly 28,000 by 2030, up from the most recent estimate of just under 22,500.

“This will be a tremendous strain on current recreation facilities,” Fenton said as she read from a letter Tuesday. “And in order to stay on track with the resources and facilities, this park is necessary.”

Construction of the park was expected to start this recent summer, at least according to plans presented in 2019. Town council, however, agreed in the spring to hold off on making any decisions on the project as the pandemic’s impact loomed.