Next move could come soon on Christiansburg's proposed Peppers Ferry park project

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town council moved a major park project off Peppers Ferry Road down in priority when the pandemic reached the region earlier this year.
But the proposed park’s anticipated impact was again put into focus this week by people who have been involved in the years-long planning and design of the proposal.
Diane Fenton, chairwoman of the town’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, spoke on Tuesday about how the town’s anticipated growth over the next decade will drive the demand for additional recreational facilities.
Projections previously cited by town officials predict that Christiansburg’s population will grow to roughly 28,000 by 2030, up from the most recent estimate of just under 22,500.
“This will be a tremendous strain on current recreation facilities,” Fenton said as she read from a letter Tuesday. “And in order to stay on track with the resources and facilities, this park is necessary.”
Construction of the park was expected to start this recent summer, at least according to plans presented in 2019. Town council, however, agreed in the spring to hold off on making any decisions on the project as the pandemic’s impact loomed.
The town bought the old Truman Wilson property, an approximately 60-acre tract behind the Walmart for $2.5 million in 2013 with ambitions to turn into a multi-purpose park.
The latest design plans show the park would feature several athletic fields, a dog park, a walking trail, a splash pad and picnic pavilions, among other amenities. The project that town officials hope to start in the near future is estimated to cost just under $18 million, according to figures shared this past week.
Potential funding for the park could come from $4.3 million in a mixture of available reserve funds, $9.3 million in borrowed money and another $4 million from combination of a capital campaign, donations and lot sales, according to figures presented this week. The Virginia Department of Transportation could also provide $350,000 in recreational access funds, according to Christiansburg officials.
Town council is slated to vote on a budget amendment at its Nov. 10 meeting, and the item could include funding for the proposed park.
The council could then hold a public hearing at its meeting on Dec. 8.
The proposed park’s expected impact was further addressed during another council discussion on Thursday night.
During that meeting, Brian Connolly, the founder of the Utah-based Victus Advisors, spoke about the tourism that could result from athletic activities and competitions at the park.
Connolly’s firm provides economic analysis on sports complexes. He told council his firm was engaged by Faulconer Construction, which the town paid just under $1 million for design work on the park.
Connolly said one of Christiansburg’s advantages is that its sporting event market isn’t limited to the Montgomery County area. He said the town, with those events, is capable of attracting participants and spectators who live within a two- to five-hour drive.
Councilman Steve Huppert, a project supporter, told Connolly that the radius he showed was still somewhat restricted. He said the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, which regularly holds swim meets, draws participants from far beyond the region.
“Kids come from all over the East Coast to our meets,” Huppert said. “It’s a tremendous area that they come from.”
Tournaments on the weekend, for example, can result in overnight stays, which Connolly said translates to meals and lodging tax revenues.
Estimates Connolly shared showed that the park could generate $312,000 annually in incremental meals tax revenue and $262,000 from the lodging tax.
Councilwoman Johana Hicks, a critic of the project, told Connolly that the economic figures he touted would be unlikely during a pandemic. Connolly responded that the project wouldn’t open during a pandemic. He added that outdoor sports activities have not seen a major decrease.
Connolly, however, further shared figures showing that the park, like other town-owned recreational facilities, would operate at a deficit.
The estimates showed that during the first year the park would see total revenue of $303,000, but expenses of $521,000. By the third year, the operating deficit would be just under $1.1 million when factoring the debt service on the project, Connolly showed.
