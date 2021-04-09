NIH Director Collins to give keynote at Virginia Tech online graduation

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, will give the keynote address at Virginia Tech's virtual commencement ceremony in May.

Appointed to lead the NIH in 2009, Collins oversees the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world, the university said in a news release Friday. The NIH is made up of 27 centers and institutes, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Collins has been a central figure in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university noted. He is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve more than one administration.

Tech's virtual commencement will take place Friday, May 14. The event starts at 6:15 p.m. with a pre-ceremony and commencement exercises begin at 6:30 p.m.

The university is also holding smaller, in-person ceremonies on campus that week.

Before his appointment to the NIH by then-President Barack Obama, Collins served as director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at NIH from 1993 to 2008. Collins is a physician-geneticist known for leading the Human Genome Project, which in 2003 resulted in a completed sequence of the human DNA instruction book, according to his NIH biography.

Tech noted that Collins is also a guitar player and songwriter. He plays in a band with current and former NIH officials called "The Affordable Rock’n’Roll Act."

