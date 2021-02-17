No bail for man accused of felony murder in traffic death of Pulaski County sergeant

Morris, who received what were described as serious injuries in the Jan. 14 crash, is accused of felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving after having his driver’s license suspended in an incident that caused a death, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Felony murder is a charge that does not involve an intentional homicide, but rather stems from an unintentional death that occurs during the commission of a felony.

Dean said in an interview after the hearing that he will present a witness who said that Morris had permission from the vehicle's owner to take it. If that is established, Dean said the homicide charge could be dismissed. Morris was driving on a suspended license at the time.