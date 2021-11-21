 Skip to main content
No big Thanksgiving week storm, but lots of breezy chill
6-10 day temp map 112121

Odds favor below-normal temperatures (blue) in the 6-10-day period, even beyond Thanksgiving, while the western U.S. warms up.

 Climate Prediction Center

More or less making the point of the last Weather Journal column about how more than a week out is too early to really figure much about a potential storm system, things aren't coming together for a strong low-pressure system along the East Coast this week. But there will be repeated cold fronts bringing winterlike chill a bit early.

The first cold front arrives overnight on this Sunday into early Monday, with a few showers possible. Any rain will be minimal -- and a few snowflakes blowing over the mountains behind the front are not out of the question. But the real story will be the windy cold that follows, with Monday highs failing to make 50 and likely in the upper teens to mid 20s for lows both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Normal lows this time of year are upper 20s to mid 30s, so it is about 10 degrees colder.

Thanksgiving itself may be the mildest day of the week, possibly making 60 in Roanoke, but then comes another cold front that night with a few showers and another round of windy cold, back to 40s highs/20s lows for Black Friday and late week.

So there will be a bit of a Christmas feel as Christmas shopping begins.

What there won't be anytime soon is significant precipitation. With increasingly dry conditions, these windy cold fronts are capable of stirring some fires.

We could use a pretty big storm system sooner or later with more abundant precipitation. But holding off from Thanksgiving travel is probably good on the whole.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

