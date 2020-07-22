No bond for man who jumped from Christiansburg motel window after alleged holdup

The driver, Donna Nelson, 44, of Burke, told police that she and Narcisse had stopped at the Holiday Inn while on a trip to Louisiana, where they planned to pick up Narcisse’s child, Wolz said. Nelson said that they had gone to a store to get drinks but it was closing, so they left and she dropped Narcisse at Red Robin because he “wanted to get into some fun,” Wolz said.

Nelson told police she drove to a church parking lot and had a “prayer meeting” with her deceased father, Wolz said.

Then Nelson drove back toward the hotel and on the way was flagged down by Narcisse, who jumped in the pickup and told her to drive, according to the account she gave police. When the Christiansburg officer turned on his lights behind them, Narcisse threatened to pepper spray Nelson if she stopped, but she pulled over, Wolz said.

That was when Narcisse ran, according to the prosecution account.

While this was occurring, emergency dispatchers took a call from the owner of the Little Market store in the 800 block of Peppers Ferry Road. He said that a man had pepper-sprayed him and taken a green, zippered bag with the day’s receipts – about $5,000, search warrants said. The owner said the robber fled in a white truck.