No charges sought in April collision between 2 state police vehicles in Roanoke

No charges will be filed in an April collision that happened between two state troopers during a suspect pursuit in Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police.

No one was seriously injured in the crash that was reported about 4 p.m. April 7 in southeast Roanoke during an investigation by the multi-agency High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

The two troopers involved were evaluated for minor injuries as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The crash happened after a suspect vehicle took off at a high speed when approached by authorities, state police said at the time.

Law enforcement pursued. One state trooper was heading south on Ninth Street and tried to make a U-turn but collided with another trooper driving north on the same street, officials said in an update this week.

The northbound trooper's car was sent off the road by the impact and struck a nearby stairway railing and a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved. No charges were filed in the collision, officials said this week.

A question about whether any administrative action was taken by the state agency after the crash didn't draw an immediate response.

Questions about the investigation happening that afternoon were referred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The state police had been assisting that federal agency, said a state police spokeswoman.

