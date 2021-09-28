No charges will be filed in police shooting during Roanoke standoff, commonwealth's attorney says

No charges will be filed in a fraught standoff that ended with Roanoke City police shooting a man who had claimed to be armed last spring.
The decision, announced by Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, comes four months after officers fired on a 40-year-old Salem man outside a home on Glenn Ridge Road Northwest.
The man, who survived the shooting, had gone through a recent breakup with a woman who lived at the house and had been told to leave earlier in the night, according to a seven-page overview released by Caldwell on Tuesday.
The police, dispatched for a report of a disorderly person, responded and persuaded the man to leave at the time and take an Uber home as it appeared he might have been drinking, it read. The officers waited with the man until the ride arrived and saw him off.
The Roanoke Times isn’t naming the man because he isn’t being charged.
Less than an hour and a half afterward, shortly after 3:45 a.m. on May 22, officers were called back because the man had returned and was said to be at the door trying to enter the house.
The same three officers who had spoken to him earlier responded: J.A. Arellano, K.M. Maxey and M.D. Garland.
They reported finding the man concealed behind shrubbery near the home’s front porch. He would not come out and told police repeatedly — 34 times in 10 minutes — that he had a gun, according to Tuesday’s report.
A search after the incident found no gun, and he later told investigators he was unarmed.
During the standoff, the man made several threatening assertions, according to the final report. He also at times apologized, said people would be better off without him and asked officers to kill him.
His tenseness grew as the minutes ticked by, Caldwell wrote, culminating in him starting to shout while making a sudden movement in the bushes.
The abrupt movement, combined with what the man was saying, prompted Officer Arellano, who was standing directly in front of the bushes, to fire one shot, Caldwell wrote. Officers Maxey and M.D. Garland, who were about 15 feet away, immediately fired five rounds each.
Arellano later told outside investigators he believed the man was armed and was moving to follow through on the threats voiced. Maxey and Garland said they also fired after hearing the shot in light of the threats that had been made.
The man was struck multiple times but a conclusive count couldn’t be determined, Caldwell wrote. He was hospitalized until June 7, and spent an additional two weeks undergoing care at an inpatient rehabilitative facility for his wounds.
The Virginia State Police were brought in to conduct an outside investigation into the shooting. Their report, which included an interview with the man, was evaluated by Caldwell’s office along with witness statements, body camera footage, 911 recordings and forensic analysis reports.
Caldwell concluded the officers acted reasonably, and had a valid fear that they and others were in immediate danger.
“Whatever his motivation, [the man in this incident] introduced the possibility of the use of deadly force by claiming multiple times that he had a gun and refusing to show his hands or make himself clearly visible when directed to do so,” he wrote.
The officers were justified in taking action to protect themselves and others, he said. No charges will be filed either against them or the man in the case.
The woman who lived in the home declined to press charges against the man, and Caldwell said his office had no plans to pursue it further. Noting the man’s injuries, Caldwell said while he believed the man had been in the wrong, he had paid a penalty already for his actions.