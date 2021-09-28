No charges will be filed in police shooting during Roanoke standoff, commonwealth's attorney says

No charges will be filed in a fraught standoff that ended with Roanoke City police shooting a man who had claimed to be armed last spring.

The decision, announced by Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, comes four months after officers fired on a 40-year-old Salem man outside a home on Glenn Ridge Road Northwest.

The man, who survived the shooting, had gone through a recent breakup with a woman who lived at the house and had been told to leave earlier in the night, according to a seven-page overview released by Caldwell on Tuesday.

The police, dispatched for a report of a disorderly person, responded and persuaded the man to leave at the time and take an Uber home as it appeared he might have been drinking, it read. The officers waited with the man until the ride arrived and saw him off.

The Roanoke Times isn’t naming the man because he isn’t being charged.

Less than an hour and a half afterward, shortly after 3:45 a.m. on May 22, officers were called back because the man had returned and was said to be at the door trying to enter the house.

The same three officers who had spoken to him earlier responded: J.A. Arellano, K.M. Maxey and M.D. Garland.