No clear rules on telling parents about COVID cases in schools

If your child’s classmate becomes infected with the coronavirus, you will not be notified by the health department unless the sick child was closer than 6 feet to your son or daughter for more than 15 minutes.

Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said schools are supposed to develop plans that allow each child, teacher and staffer to spend the day in a 6-foot bubble.

“If it turns out little Johnny was in school yesterday and he’s positive today, yesterday he’d have been infectious,” she said. “Each school building has a person who can tell us that nobody came within his 6-foot bubble for more than 15 minutes, or people did come within his 6-foot bubble for more than 15 minutes. Because if nobody came within his bubble for more than 15 minutes, they will not meet the definition of a close contact.”

The health department’s contact tracers reach out to only those considered close contacts.

Each school system should be developing its own plans to notify students, parents and staff when there are single or multiple cases in a classroom or building.

The health department won’t be doing that.