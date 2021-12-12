No-Dollar Store: Friends open free mercantile in Dublin

DUBLIN — For two years, the dream of a free store lived only in the minds of Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe and Hazel Wines.
The two Pulaski County women bonded over their desire to help people who are struggling financially. This fall the Pulaski County Free Store became a reality – first operating out of a storage unit and now in its own storefront on Dublin’s Main Street.
“We’ve already served more than 500 people in just 28 hours of being open,” Davidson-Ratcliffe said. “Our refrigerator empties out every day. We can’t keep towels and bed linens on the shelves. We know there’s a need.”
The volunteer-run shop of food and gently used items is now open on alternate Sunday afternoons. Davidson-Ratcliffe and Wines hope to add weekday hours when they have more volunteers. But in the meantime, their community refrigerator is accessible to hungry people at all hours.
“That is huge for people needing food after hours and on weekends. There’s no waiting – and no judging – with us,” Wines said.
Davidson-Ratcliffe still tears up when she talks about the woman who galvanized her campaign to serve others who are experiencing hardship.
“My daughter and I were visiting New York City, going to lunch in the Chelsea district when we saw her – an elderly lady sleeping on the sidewalk. People were stepping over her, ignoring her like she was nothing. It still hurts to think about her. No one is disposable; everyone deserves their basic needs met.”
When Davidson-Ratcliffe met Wines, who was involved in pop-up clothing banks and mutual aid projects, they started tossing around ideas. A community center would be nice, but expensive. Or maybe they could do kiosk clothing and food banks around the county. They kept coming back to the concept of a free store open to everyone.
“I know we have the resources,” Wines said. “We have enough for everyone in this country, more than enough. Every year more than 100 billion pounds of food are thrown away. So many things that people can still use end up in landfills.”
The two women, both originally from Montgomery County, say there are more homeless people in Pulaski County than many people realize. According to federal data, one out of every seven county residents lives below the federal poverty level. Some families are only “a paycheck or two” away from losing their homes, Wines noted.
“They might end up living in their cars or storage sheds,” she said. “They’re in plain sight, but others don’t realize what’s going on with them. We’re such an individualistic society; we think we’re all supposed to take care of ourselves and that something is wrong with people who hit a hard patch they can’t manage.”
“We just want to help people with necessities so they can get ahead of their bills,” said Davidson-Ratcliffe. “Many people are proud; they don’t want to accept charity. But our stuff is free to everyone who needs it with no stigma attached. If someone’s blood sugar drops while they’re walking around Dublin, they can stop by our fridge. It’s a community resource.”
Initially she and Wines tried to find an unoccupied building in downtown Pulaski, where they felt the need might be greatest. When the search for a property owner who would waive the rent proved fruitless, they tried setting up shop with items gifted by friends on social media in a storage unit for several Sundays.
“We just didn’t have enough space,” Davidson-Ratcliffe said. “So my husband, Terry, stepped up and bought the shop space in Dublin.”
“Now I’m landlord to tenants who don’t pay rent,” Terry Ratcliffe said, joking about his business model.
The shop, located in a small strip mall at 260 W. Main St., contains seven small rooms of gently used merchandise, all donated and all free. Entering shoppers are greeted with the sight of dozens of children’s gifts under a decorated Christmas tree. The rest of the room is stuffed with toys children can play with while their parents shop and take home afterward.
Other rooms are filled with children’s clothes, baby things, shoes, women’s and men’s clothing, kitchen items and home décor. There’s a hallway full of books, DVDs and canned goods, a shelf chock full of games and another housing electronic items. One can also find toothbrushes, glittering jewelry, baby strollers, soap, paintings and Christmas decorations in this well-organized shop. For some, the hunt is almost as much fun as the find.
So far, the women say no one has taken unfair advantage of the free shop. No one has cleaned out the fully stocked fridge in one swoop.
“Well, someone did run off with the refrigerator,” Davidson-Ratcliffe said.
The theft of the fridge was actually “just a big misunderstanding,” she said. When the couple who took it found out it wasn’t being given away, they brought it back.
The shop’s main needs right now are for food, especially for vegetables, fruits, eggs, cheeses, frozen microwaveable meals, canned and fresh meats, soups, juices, and baby food. Homeless shoppers especially need clean blankets, gloves, hats, socks, lip balm, and personal hygiene items. The Free Store is also looking for people with carpentry skills to build a shelter for the outdoor refrigerator.
Donations are welcome during the store’s open hours of noon to 3 p.m. on first and third Sundays of each month (Dec. 19, Jan. 2, Jan. 16, etc.). Items should not be left outside the shop at other times because the small volunteer staff can’t process them. The Free Store has applied for 501c nonprofit organization status and expects to achieve it in 2022. For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/freestorepc, or email freestorepc@gmail.com.