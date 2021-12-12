No-Dollar Store: Friends open free mercantile in Dublin

When Davidson-Ratcliffe met Wines, who was involved in pop-up clothing banks and mutual aid projects, they started tossing around ideas. A community center would be nice, but expensive. Or maybe they could do kiosk clothing and food banks around the county. They kept coming back to the concept of a free store open to everyone.

“I know we have the resources,” Wines said. “We have enough for everyone in this country, more than enough. Every year more than 100 billion pounds of food are thrown away. So many things that people can still use end up in landfills.”

The two women, both originally from Montgomery County, say there are more homeless people in Pulaski County than many people realize. According to federal data, one out of every seven county residents lives below the federal poverty level. Some families are only “a paycheck or two” away from losing their homes, Wines noted.

“They might end up living in their cars or storage sheds,” she said. “They’re in plain sight, but others don’t realize what’s going on with them. We’re such an individualistic society; we think we’re all supposed to take care of ourselves and that something is wrong with people who hit a hard patch they can’t manage.”