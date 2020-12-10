 Skip to main content
No injuries reported after industrial plant fire in Blacksburg
No injuries reported after industrial plant fire in Blacksburg

An early morning fire at Wolverine Advanced Materials in Blacksburg resulted in no injuries Thursday.

Emergency crews from Blacksburg and Christiansburg responded just after 4:30 a.m. to reports of an explosion and fires at the manufacturing plant in the 200 block of Industrial Park Drive, according to Montgomery County Emergency Services.

They found a fire in the plant's ductwork and quickly extinguished it. No injuries were reported.

Wolverine "produces and sells performance-critical, specialty elastomer-coated metals used in gaskets for automotive [and] industrial applications," according to its website. Those materials include vehicle brake liners.

It was unclear Thursday morning if the fire will affect plant production. Wolverine did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

