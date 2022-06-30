 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries reported after Roanoke house fire

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department responded to a house fire in an inner city neighborhood Thursday morning.
At about 10:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to the structure fire on the 1000 block of Rorer Avenue Southwest. 
Arriving crews found flames "shooting through the roof," the department reported on social media.
The department reported no fatalities or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

