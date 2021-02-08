No injuries reported in 2 Roanoke house fires

Fires broke out hours apart Monday at two homes in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The first blaze was reported just before 6:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Fairfax Avenue Northwest. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from the second story of a brick home.

Two adults and nine children were home at the time but no one was injured, officials said. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Crews were dispatched again shortly after 3:45 p.m. for a fire at an abandoned house in the 1100 block of Jamison Avenue Southeast. No one was injured, officials said, and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

The response temporarily blocked eastbound traffic on Jamison Avenue.

The cause of either fire had not been announced by Monday evening.

