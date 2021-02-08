 Skip to main content
No injuries reported in Roanoke house fire
No injuries reported in Roanoke house fire

A fire broke out shortly before sunrise Monday at a home on Fairfax Avenue in northwest Roanoke.

Two adults and nine children were in the house at the time, but no one was injured, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

When firefighters arrived at 6:43 a.m., they found smoke coming from the second floor of the brick home in the 800 block of Fairfax.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, and authorities are investigating the cause.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

