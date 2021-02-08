No injuries reported in Roanoke house fire

A fire broke out shortly before sunrise Monday at a home on Fairfax Avenue in northwest Roanoke.
Two adults and nine children were in the house at the time, but no one was injured, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
When firefighters arrived at 6:43 a.m., they found smoke coming from the second floor of the brick home in the 800 block of Fairfax.
The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, and authorities are investigating the cause.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Laurence Hammack
Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.