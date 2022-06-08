No injuries result from I-581 day care bus crash

A HoneyTree Early Learning Centers bus carrying 11 children overturned on Interstate 581 on Wednesday after the driver attempted to avoid a collision, Virginia State Police said.

None of the children, between 5 and 10 years old, needed medical assistance from responding emergency personnel, VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Rick Garletts said in an email.

The crash occurred at 12:18 p.m. on the southbound side of the interstate at mile marker 2.0, less than a mile from southbound exit for Orange Avenue.

The HoneyTree bus was traveling south on the interstate when a vehicle entered the roadway from the Valley View Mall entrance ramp and cut the bus off, Garletts said.

The driver of the bus took evasive action to avoid a collision, and the bus overturned into the interstate’s median, where it landed on its side.

The accident forced two southbound lanes of the interstate to close, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Tweet. Eyewitnesses said traffic backed up almost to Interstate 81.

VDOT said all southbound lanes were open again at about 1:30 p.m. and the crash was cleared by 1:50 p.m.

Garletts said the eleven affected children could be picked up at HoneyTree’s South Roanoke Center at 628 Townside Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

