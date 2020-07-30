No Justice No Peace calls to decriminialize, defund to end racism

Durant said the group has not yet been in communication with police Chief Sam Roman, Sheriff Tim Allen or representatives of the school system about making these changes but is dedicated to seeing them through.

“We will not stop until we achieve these demands,” Durant said.

Removing suspension and expulsion in schools will empower children to make mistakes without fear of traumatizing punishment, Durant said. Decriminalizing drugs and theft will also allow for mistakes and put the focus on the source of the crime.

“People have reasons for committing crime, and it is well past time we look at those reasons for those crimes and invest in those issues rather than punishing people for reacting to them,” Durant said.

But Roanoke City Public Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said that school resource officers are needed “to keep our students and staff safe.”

Other city officials also refrained from jumping on board with the proposed changes. Cutting funding for the police department would fall to City Manager Bob Cowell. He declined to comment on the conference, although city spokeswoman Melinda Mayo said she watched the conference on Facebook and didn’t hear many “focused thoughts” for the city administration to respond to.